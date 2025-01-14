Cronin’s Tough Love: Bruins Must Rekindle Defensive Edge
The UCLA Bruins' Big Ten woes deepened Monday as they fell 75-68 to Rutgers in Jersey Mike's Arena, marking their fourth consecutive conference loss. While the game showcased moments of promise, such as sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. and sophomore guard Sebastian Mack's 16-point performances, it also underscored the challenges plaguing Mick Cronin's squad.
After the game, Cronin spoke candidly, delivering a frank assessment of his team's performance. His remarks painted a picture of a team grappling with identity issues, defensive lapses and the inability to capitalize on open opportunities.
“We’re missing wide-open shots,” Cronin said. “We go on the road and took care of the ball, we only got nine turnovers. Obviously, Tyler [Bilodeau] had a tough night. Their physicality clearly bothered him, but he missed some open looks too.”
Cronin emphasized that the team generated plenty of quality chances offensively, but the inability to convert open looks and capitalize on opportunities ultimately proved costly.
UCLA’s defensive performance was another point of contention for Cronin, particularly in the second half, where they surrendered 45 points.
“You can’t give up 45 points in the second half and win a conference game. Period,” he said. “I don’t care what the name of your team is and where the game’s being played — you’re not going to win.”
Cronin lamented the Bruins’ struggles to guard the ball and make sound decisions late in the shot clock, leading to fouls and easy opportunities for Rutgers.
The Bruins led 33-30 at halftime, buoyed by a strong start and contributions from senior guards Kobe Johnson and Lazar Stefanovic. However, the second half told a different story, with the Scarlet Knights surging into the lead behind a quick 8-0 run.
Cronin highlighted key moments where lapses in focus allowed Rutgers to seize momentum, including a poorly timed foul by Johnson in the backcourt.
“We never trailed in the first half. Maybe we could have gotten up ten or so,” Cronin said. “That being said, we played the whole second half, and our defense with him [Johnson] in there was pretty bad. Teams don’t miss layups and free throws.”
Rutgers capitalized on UCLA’s defensive shortcomings, converting 21 free throws and 16 layups. The Bruins were also outrebounded 37-29, an area Cronin flagged as critical to the game’s outcome.
“You can’t stop them when you’re -8 on the glass,” Cronin noted. “The game is pretty simple: there are three phases to the game — defense, rebounding and execution on offense.”
Cronin admitted that his team is struggling, both mentally and physically.
“We went from a great defensive team … to where guys’ minds are on other things now,” he said. “We were always winning because of our defense. In this league, if you can’t stop somebody and you give up 75 points, you’re not going to win.”
Despite the frustrations, Cronin expressed hope that his team can rediscover its defensive edge. “We better,” he said when asked if the Bruins can regain their identity on that end of the floor.
The Bruins will return to Pauley Pavilion on Friday to host Iowa, hoping to regroup and break their losing streak. With Cronin’s pointed critique of his team’s effort and execution, the next few practices will likely focus heavily on returning to the fundamentals that fueled their early-season success.
For UCLA, the message is clear: defensive identity isn’t optional — it’s essential.
