Debriefing UCLA’s Win: Skyy Clark and Eric Dailey Jr.
In a tightly contested battle at the newly opened Intuit Dome, Skyy Clark and Eric Dailey Jr. were key to UCLA’s 65-62 victory over Gonzaga on Saturday. Both players showcased resilience and focus, each contributing crucial plays in a game that tested mental toughness as much as physical skill.
Clark finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, playing a major role in slowing down Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard, who entered the game averaging 10 assists per contest. Despite Nembhard's impressive playmaking, Clark was determined to make things difficult.
“Ryan is a great point guard," Clark said after the game. "He’s averaging 10 assists; it is very hard to speed him up … I was trying my best to contain him.”
In the final moments, with UCLA up by 1 point, Clark stepped to the free-throw line under pressure. He sank two crucial free throws to extend the lead, crediting coach Mick Cronin for helping him stay focused.
“Coach [Mick] Cronin told me we were up 1, so I had to make both,” Clark explained. “He’s been teaching us to hit the front of the rim when you shoot a free throw, so I was really focused on that. He said 95% of those shots go in.”
Clark also acknowledged the importance of the win, reflecting on a previous loss in New York.
“It means a lot [winning this game]; we knew we let a big one slip away in New York, and we are still feeling that,” he said. “But we definitely have to learn from it and move on. We just came into this game hungry, we did not want to lose at all so that was our mindset.”
Dailey Jr. stood out despite playing with a protective mask for a nose injury. The sophomore guard scored 18 points, hitting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Cronin was quick to praise Dailey Jr. for stepping up under unusual circumstances.
“He got his mask in today for his nose,” Cronin said. “He hasn’t even practiced with it and goes 4-for-5 from three and 4-for-6 from the line. That’s what happens when you live in the gym.”
For Dailey Jr., playing with the mask didn’t faze him. The hours spent in the gym helped him adjust quickly, and he found his rhythm in the high-pressure game.
“It felt a little different [playing with a mask],” Dailey said. “I put in hours in the gym, so just finding the rim and putting the ball in the hoop, it’s the same thing I’ve done every day, so it wasn’t that bad.”
Together, Clark and Dailey Jr. helped push the Bruins past a resilient Gonzaga team, sealing the win in a game with three lead changes and eight ties. Both players’ poise and determination were critical in UCLA's successful push to close out the contest.
