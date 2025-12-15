UCLA Player Grades Following Tough Loss to Gonzaga

UCLA would fall to No. 8 Gonzaga 82-72 in a game that should have gone the Bruins way if not for a few rough outing from our Bruins.

The Bruins played ok for the most part; however, certain players on the Bruins really needed to have a big game, and they didn't. While the loss does not fall on them, they definitely had a role. Here is how they graded out:

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) handles the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Cade Phillips (12) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

A really disappointing game from Skyy Clark . Early in the first half, it looked like Clark was going to have a signature game after two three-pointers. However, that would quickly burn out; we did not see much from Clark later in the game.

A C+ here is generous; it could have been much lower if not for his five rebounds that kept UCLA in the game. As one of the Bruins' premier scorers, he did not show out in this one.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Not a bad outing from Dent. We’re starting to see him evolve into a more pass-first guard. However, there were several moments where he could have looked to score but instead forced a pass, leading to unnecessary turnovers.

He earns a B+ because he did well overall. His defense really shined with his three blocks and two steals, as well as his handful of deflections throughout the game. He is still figuring out how to score effectively, and he did that in this game, shooting 50%.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It was clear from this game that Booker is a massive liability for the Bruins. To his credit, Gonzaga has one of the toughest front courts in all of college basketball. Still, at times he would look lost on defense, and we still have yet to see him be a prevalent rebounder.

He earns a C- because his scoring ability was a factor in this one. When the Bruins struggled offensively in the second half, Booker was able to make a few great plays to shift the momentum. However, Booker was very outclassed in this one and exposed a key weakness in the Bruins' lineup.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game was a huge opportunity for Eric Dailey Jr to shine. Unfortunately, for him and Bruins fans, he did not perform anywhere near expectations. He was a non-factor throughout most of the game, and like Booker, looked very meek compared to Gonzaga's front court.

He earns a D+ because offensively, Dailey Jr could not get anything going. When the Bruins struggled to score late in the second half, Dailey Jr really needed to step up, and he didn't. His rebounding was ok, but we know what he is capable of, and he did not show it.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to a play during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A season high in scoring for Tyler Bilodeau , and overall a very solid outing for the Bruins' top scorer. The only issue was his consistency; he scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half. And was a non-factor in the second half.

He earns an A-, as he was the only player who consistently kept UCLA in the game. While it would have been ideal for him to match his first-half production in the second half, that may have been too much to ask given the circumstances. An A+ was within reach, but the four fouls ultimately held him back.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during a timeout in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Bruins really need to get things going soon, or it will be a very long season. This loss now marks 378 days without a ranked win, something the Bruins desperately needed to shed in this game. Looking forward, there will be plenty of opportunities to redeem themselves.

