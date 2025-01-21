Former Bruin Makes First Career NBA Start
Former UCLA star center and current Philadelphia 76ers rookie Adem Bona has put together some impressive performances and most recently earned the first NBA start of his young career. He starred for the 76ers on Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bona played 24 minutes, the most of any that he has participated in this season, scoring 10 points, grabbing six rebounds, and allowing just one turnover. He was a perfect 4-4 from the field and scored in double figures for the second-consecutive game in a 123-109 loss to the Bucks.
With former MVP center Joel Embiid being out seven to 10 days with a swollen knee, Bona was required to step up in his place, putting together a solid showing that could find him in the starting lineup in future games. He is on the rise with a string of strong games over the past week.
The former Bruin has been sensational of late in his limited time on the floor. Over Bona's last four games, he is 13-13 from the field, combining for 31 points and 21 rebounds. He had just 27 points over the first 10 contests of his career, prior to this hot stretch.
As a Bruin, Bona played two seasons from 2022-'24 with his highlight season coming last year, averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He was selected 41st overall in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the 76ers and has been a very serviceable rookie so far.
With Embiid dealing with all of his injury issues, there is a very good chance that Bona will have more opportunities to earn 20 or more minutes a game and make more starts. The 76ers are struggling at 15-26 and currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference which bodes well for Bona's playing time.
From what he showed last year as a Bruin into his first 26 professional games, the Nigeria native has all the tools to succeed at the highest level. If he is able to continue finding easy baskets around the rim and pulling down a handful of rebounds each game, his future will be exceptionally bright.
