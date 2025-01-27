Former Bruins Star Making Case to be NBA All-Star This Season
Former UCLA Bruins standout guard and current Los Angeles Clipper Norman Powell is still producing at an All-Star level clip in his ninth season in the NBA. Powell dropped 33 points, six rebounds and two blocks against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
The sensational performance marks Powell's fifth-straight game with 20 or more points and eighth time he has scored more than 30 this season. He is averaging a team-high 23.9 points per game which is the highest of his career. His ninth year is looking like his best so far in 2024-25.
The numbers from Powell reflect those of a no-doubt All-Star candidate and a potential first-team All-NBA player. He has been the most consistent piece of a Clippers team that is seeking to make the postseason for the third-straight season. They are currently the 6th seed in the West at 26-19.
Powell's ability to stay healthy has been another reason for his explosive success this year. He has started all 37 games he has played in this season, averaging just under 33 minutes per game. The former Bruin has elevated his game in multiple ways as he searches for his first All-Star honor.
Yahoo Sports' Broderick Turner provided some insight on what it will take for Powell to become an All-Star for the first time in his career. He is currently inside the top 10 in voting for Western Conference guards and very well could be coming off the bench as a reserve.
"After the third round of voting was released last week, Powell was 10th for Western Conference guards," Turner wrote. "To receive the first selection of his career, Powell will most likely have to be voted on the team by the 30 NBA coaches who choose the reserves."
For how well Powell is playing, he deserves to be named to the All-Star team as well as an All-NBA accolade at the end of the year if his production continues. After averaging 9.8 points in four seasons with the Bruins from 2011 to 2015, Powell has blossomed into quite the star on the biggest stage.
