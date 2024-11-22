Game Preview: Bruins Host Cal State Fullerton on Friday Night
The UCLA Bruins (4-1) are preparing for another home contest this Friday night when they bring in Cal State Fullerton ( to Pauley Pavilion in search of another dominant win. A tough start to the season for the Titans has been caused by playing several big-time programs in the first few games.
The Bruins are responding from their best shooting performance of the year in a 14-point win over Idaho State on Wednesday night. They shot 57.4% from the field, 64.3% from three-point range, and 80.8% from the free throw line. They will look to continue their sharp shooting again this week.
Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack was the team's leading scorer with 21 points on 15-16 shooting from the free throw line. Transfer junior forward Tyler Bilodeau cashed in 20 points, including a perfect 4-4 from three-point range.
It has been a rough go of it in the early stages for the Titans as they had to play Grand Canyon, Stanford, Colorado, and Oregon State to start the year. They lost to all four of those opponents before taking down a familiar opponent to the Bruins, Idaho State.
Funny enough, both team's last contest will be against the Bengals before they tip off this Friday. The Titans scraped by with a one-point win while the Bruins won by double-digits. This is likely the best team that the Titans will play to this point in the season.
The Titans have just one player currently averaging double-digit points. Junior guard Donovan Day leads the team in points per game (11.2) and rebounds per game (5). He is in his second season with the Titans since transferring from Mcneese at the end of the '22-'23 season.
The best big man on this Titans team is senior forward John Mikey Square, averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He is a transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson, coming over to the Titans the season before they beat Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bruins should be able to handle business once again as they have dismantled every opponent that they have been bigger, stronger, and faster than this season. They are 4-0 at home this year and will look to stay undefeated with another strong win in preparation for Big Ten play next week.
