Social Media Reacts to UCLA's Battles Vs Maryland
The UCLA Bruins are on the hottest stretch of the season, winning two games in a row after a horrid start to their 2025 campaign. Going into this week, the Bruins took on the Maryland Terrapins, who hold a 4-2 record going into the game.
Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper has done well at making a case for himself when it comes to becoming the UCLA head coach full-time next season, but there is still a ton of work to be done. Starting off the game, getting the ball and punting it away, however, wasn't the start UCLA wanted.
The first quarter saw a stalemate, with both UCLA and Maryland going into the second quarter with a 0-0 tie. Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava had 17 passing yards compared to the Terrapins' quarterback Malik Washington with 62 passing yards.
The Terrapins got the scoring started first, adding a field goal to push the score to 3-0, Maryland. The Bruins' offense has done well in the last two games, but it had to keep steady if they wanted to take down the Terrapins. But the UCLA defense did what it had to do in that situation.
While the Bruins were down, they weren't out, as they answered with scoring of their own, putting up a touchdown on a four-play drive. The UCLA offense has been averaging 40 points in its past two games, so getting on the board early was a good sign for Bruins fans.
Not much changed going into the end of the quarter, which the Bruins could only feel good about. Going into the third quarter, however, the Terrapins started to make some noise, moving into Bruins territory. But what has become common for UCLA as of late, the defense held its own, keeping the Bruins in the lead.
Bruins fans went crazy.
Iamaleava and UCLA had a chance to get out of the end zone, but a quick pick-six to put Maryland on top. A blow that sucked the energy out of the stadium and the rest of the Bruins fans watching at home.
The Bruins' defense was on its game against the Terrapins, but the offense, which has been their strong suit, hasn't been there. With just over six minutes left, it was now or never. And the Bruins delivered an impressive touchdown to take a 14-10 lead with minutes remaining.
And to add insult to injury, the UCLA defense took the momentum away from Maryland with an impressive interception.
And as UCLA has been playing as of late, another win lands in the laps of the Bruins, winning on a field goal.
