Is Rebounding an Issue for UCLA?
The UCLA Bruins will go into their holiday break sitting with a record of 10-2 with an undefeated record in conference play. While the Bruins have been an imposing offense this season, there are still areas of this young team's game that Coach Mick Cronin will try to get out of them.
The Bruins go into their break ranked 14th in the Big Ten when it comes to rebounding. Averaging 34.4 rebounds per game, the Bruins struggle at crashing the boards.
Their defensive rebounding ranks last in the Big Ten. The Bruins average 23.1 defensive rebounds a game, compared to their 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in the conference.
Leading the way for the Bruins when it comes to their rebounds is senior guard Kobe Johnson. Johnson has been a leader on the team in multiple ways, leading the team in average rebounds per game, blocks per game and assists. The third piece of UCLA's trifecta, Johnson's first season with the Bruins this season has been more of a success than a hindrance.
Behind Johnson is the Bruins' leader in average points per game, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau. Bilodeau averages 5.3 rebounds per game, showing that he can do it all. He has been the early season MVP for the Bruins.
On the season, the Bruins have totaled 413 total rebounds -- 277 on defense and 136 on offense. While the rebounding issue isn't massive, considering the elite numbers UCLA puts up on offense and the way its defense holds off its opponents.
It is areas, such as rebounding, that are more important than people think, especially when the rebounding, or lack thereof, impacts the game. Luckily for the Bruins, that hasn't too glaring of an issue yet, though it was a factor in their narrow loss to North Carolina over the weekeend.
Figuring out rebounding tactics now in the season will only benefit the squad going forward and could rub off on the younger Bruins on the squad.
The Bruins will look to bounce back from their loss to North Carolina when they face off against the No. 13-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.