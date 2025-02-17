Mick Cronin Speaks on UCLA Legend Bill Walton, Who Will Be Honored During OSU Game
The basketball world lost a legend on May 27, 2024, when UCLA icon Bill Walton lost his battle to cancer.
On Sunday, the Bruins will honor Walton's life and legacy during halftime of their home game against Ohio State.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin was a good friend of Walton's. While addressing the media on Monday, he recalled a notable memory he had of the Bruins legend.
"I had a big party for former players at my house, I think, my first year. And Bill and Lori [Matsuoka Walton], they stayed much longer. Obviously, had a longer ride home. I think that night, he was going to spend the night with one of his sons that lives in Malibu. But anyway, he and Mike Warren, everybody left, and they stayed, helped me clean up. We sat around all night. So, I remember when they finally left, I'm saying to myself, ‘I got Bill Walton and Mike Warren hanging in my backyard for hours.’ I'm a son of a high school coach. It's pretty cool. … That would have been the most time I spent with him in an elongated, non-public setting. It was great."
Sunday will be an opportunity for UCLA to celebrate Walton's life in a way the community wasn't able to before.
"I think for UCLA people -- I don't know about Lori and the family -- but for UCLA people, [Sunday] would, the tribute, be like our funeral," Cronin said. "Because we didn't get it, because he didn't want a celebration of life. You have to respect people's wishes, so,. But it was -- it's unusual when somebody passes that you know well there's no funeral."
This celebration was announced back in October.
"We appreciate Lori and the boys for allowing us to have the [Sunday] celebration," Cronin said. "For our fans, something I know our fans really wanted."
Until then, the Bruins will host Minnesota on Tuesday, which follows their two-game road trip to the Midwest, where they dropped their game against Illinois before defeating Indiana.
Tuesday and Sunday will be the first and second of UCLA's final three home games of the season.
