One Bruin Has Emerged as Team's Vocal Leader
The UCLA Bruins (12-6, 3-4) have seen star sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. continue to earn consistent and productive performances all season long. With a season-high 23 points in a home win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4), he has emerged as a major leader for this team.
Dailey played 29 of the 40 minutes on Friday night, shooting 8-12 from the field and knocking down six of his seven free throw attempts. He also dished out four assists, impacting the game on multiple levels, including his vocal leadership and the way he is approaching his role.
Prior to the team's practice on Thursday, Bruins senior guard Kobe Johnson was asked about who has emerged as the vocal leaders on this team to help this group through the struggles of losing four-straight games. He pointed to Dailey as the one that has stepped up the most to help lead.
"I just feel like our mindset shifted," Dailey said following Friday's win. "I know we hit a wall as a team, the four games before. I was really just encouraging guys to be confident in themselves and it looks like it worked, so I'm going to keep doing that."
It is not too often that a transfer sophomore in his first year with the program steps up and becomes the guy to lead the charge. Dailey was a former Oklahoma State Cowboy a season ago and has quickly adopted a leadership role as a younger guy amongst a veteran group.
Dailey was also asked postgame about his play style and some of the things that has made him such an impressive player this season. Through 17 games this season, Dailey is averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and a stunning 52.9% from the field. He has become a cornerstone piece of this team.
"I just think just effort honestly," Dailey said. "I try to play hard, try to be all over the place and then just talking to my teammates and most times my teammates put me in the right place. Just be active, I think that's the most important thing that's part of toughness, is being active, being vocal, just being grimy and I think that's what I bring to the table for this team."
