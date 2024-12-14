REPORT: Analyst Names Bruins Top Team in Big Ten
The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (8-1) are off to a hot start this season with a pair of impressive Big Ten wins to kickstart their first season in the new conference. An 11-point win over the Washington Huskies and an upset victory over the No. 12 Oregon Ducks has begun to turn heads toward Westwood.
College basketball analyst Andy Katz released his latest Big Ten men's basketball power rankings on Friday. Katz must have been very impressed with the Bruins' showing against the Ducks, considering he placed them as the No. 1 team in the conference at this point.
There are five Big Ten teams that are ranked higher in the AP poll over the Bruins: No. 11 Purdue, No. 12 Oregon, No. 14 Michigan, No. 20 Wisconsin and No. 21 Michigan State. Katz is the highest on the Bruins after they pulled off one of the more impressive wins of the season last Sunday.
The Bruins went on the road to a hostile environment and beat the Ducks as the better team. They may have stumbled down the stretch, but their resiliency and ability to hit the clutch shot at the end of a game is a major factor as to why Katz likes them the most to this point.
The depth and experience of this Bruins team are advantages that not many teams around the conference can compete with, and a roster full of guys that can score double digits on any given night makes this team extremely dangerous against any opponent in the country.
The next four games for the Bruins will be out of conference, but strong tests to see how this team stacks up against the nation's best. In early January, they will restart Big Ten play with a road battle against Nebraska. It will be strictly conference play for the rest of the regular season.
Much will change from early December until early March when conference tournament seeding starts to unfold, but at this juncture of the season, the Bruins could make a strong push in the conference and surprise some people as the new face of the Big Ten.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.