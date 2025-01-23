REPORT: NBA Insider Drops New Trade Update on Former UCLA Star
The Chicago Bulls are looking to sell ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and their most attractive piece is guard Zach LaVine.
LaVine has been mentioned in trade speculation since last year, but due to a foot injury that limited him to just 25 games and ultimately required surgery, the former UCLA star stayed put through last season.
However, trade talks are beginning to ramp up around LaVine, who is enjoying a spectacular campaign with the Bulls.
ESPN insider Shams Charania recently provided an update on the 29-year-old, who is apparently drawing a lot of interest around the league.
"Rival executives have applauded a rejuvenated season from LaVine, who, in his 11th season, is shooting a career high overall (51.4%) and on 3s (45%) while averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists," Charania wrote. "LaVine has impressed the Bulls with his professionalism and leadership, a year after both sides scanned the market for trade opportunities."
Charania noted that Chicago has "received calls" on LaVine.
Of course, just because the Bulls have been fielding trade offers does not necessarily mean they will be able to move the two-time All-Star.
LaVine's injury history coupled with his contract make him a rather difficult sell, and the fact that he is making $43 million this season complicates the process of matching salaries.
The UCLA product is also slated to earn $46 million next year and has a $49-million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.
LaVine's production isn't the problem. He boasts a career-high true-shooting percentage of 63.9 percent and can score in a variety of ways.
It's LaVine's incredibly checkered medical background that has been causing teams to hesitate in pulling the trigger on a trade.
Since 2016-17, the Renton, Washington native has played in 70 games just once, mostly due to persistent knee issues that have plagued LaVine since he tore his ACL during his third season.
LaVine has been able to remain healthy this year and is proving that when he is right, he is an offensive force.
But whether or not the Bulls will be able to overcome the clear obstacles in trading him before the Feb. 6 deadline remains to be seen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.