Should There Be Panic Amidst UCLA's First Losing Streak of Season?
The UCLA Bruins suffered their second straight loss when they fell to the Michigan Wolverines at home on Tuesday, their first losing streak of the entire season. Not good timing for the losing streak, as they have just picked back up Big Ten play.
Should Bruins fans be worried about the rest of the schedule?
UCLA found luck against the Big Ten earlier in the season, with its biggest victory being against the Oregon Ducks, a game which the Bruins took, much to the chagrins of critics. However, the squad that has rolled out in the past two games does not look to be the same Bruins that started off the season.
On the losing streak, UCLA has averaged 66.5 points on offense and has averagely allowed their opponents to score 80. The loss to the Wolverines was the biggest deficit on the season for the Bruins, and veterans have not helped out much.
Junior guard Dylan Andrews has hit the hardest cold spell of his collegiate career, and at a time when UCLA needs him most, Andrews has not stepped up. For Andrews, the past four games have not been kind to him. Draining only three field goals in 24 attempts, Andrews has been more of a problem on the court than an intimidation factor.
Coach Mick Cronin was quite critical of his team's play, but for the underperforming Bruins, one good game may be what the doctor orders to get back on the right foot.
Other than Tyler Bilodeau and Sebastian Mack on offense, both scoring 17 points in the losing effort to the Wolverines, the Bruins' offense has fallen quiet. Senior guard Kobe Johnson has stepped up his game recently, scoring more points in his past two games than what he averaged in the first few games of the year.
Should the Bruins' losing streak continue, it would pose concern for future games. But for UCLA, given the strong start, it can afford its two-game skid but cannot let it get out of hand if it hopes to keep up with the top teams in the Big Ten.
