Should Utilizing Mara Be a Trend for Bruins?
The UCLA Bruins had a tough time getting the ball up in the net against the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday and seemingly couldn't stop the Badgers from scoring against them -- that is when sophomore center Aday Mara wasn't on the court.
Should Coach Mick Cronin reconsider the usage of Mara in big moments for the Bruins?
A shocking statistic was reported during the game that when Mara entered -- the Badgers offense seemed to halt, given his imposing figure and defensive prowl. The Bruins' defense looked to have their backs against the wall against Wisconsin until Aday stepped foot on the court.
The young center finished his night with 22 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
David Woods of Bruin Report Online pointed out Mara's impressive defensive impact during the contest.
"Wisconsin has scored six points in the five minutes Aday Mara has been on the floor, and 26 points in the other 12 minutes. Just something worth thinking about," Woods posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Mara has yet to start a game for the Bruins this season after starting eight of the 28 games played last season. His usage on the court thus far in this season's campaign has been minimal, much to the confusion of UCLA fans.
Averaging just under 10 minutes of playing time on the season, Mara has made his presence known, as if you could miss his figure. The 7-foot-3 center has averaged 4.3 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and has been good for one block a game.
One eye opening statistic about Mara's game which improved from his freshman season has been his field goal accuracy. Draining 60.4% of the shots he takes, Mara has been an asset for the Bruins. So, why continue to use him limitedly?
Mara leads the Bruins in blocks this season. While he has an intimidating factor about his play, he is not as limber as other members of the Bruins. That being said, Mara does not necessarily need to be a part of the offensive game plan if he remains to be the best defender when in the paint for UCLA.
At the same time, he proved on Tuesday that he can contribute on both ends of the floor.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.