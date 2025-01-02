UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruin Basketball Updates

Eric Dailey Jr. is your Student-Athlete of the Week!@_edailey3 finished with a team-best 18 points in @UCLAMBB's win over No. 14-ranked Gonzaga. He totaled six rebounds and shot 4-of-5 from 3-point distance in the victory.



