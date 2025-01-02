UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruin Basketball Updates
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh provides a few updates regarding the Bruins' men's basketball team. A recent notable injury that will impact the Bruins' paint presence, along with one player that earned a weekly award for his recent performance.
UCLA has been without a long-term injury all season until very recently. One Bruin player will be out for an extended period of time as transfer junior forward William Kyle III underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury a few days ago.
Kyle last played back on Dec. 21 in a loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He missed the Gonzaga game a week ago and will likely miss a good chunk of Big Ten play which starts on Saturday. He has averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 12 games played so far this year.
More details will be released as he continues to recover from surgery, but not having Kyle at this point of the season is a big hit on the Bruins' size down low. At 6-9, 230 pounds, Kyle is a massive presence in the paint and will be dearly missed as UCLA plays their most important basketball.
Bruins sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. earned another accolade this week as he was named UCLA Student Athlete Player of the Week after posting a team-high 18 points in a statement win over the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs last week. Dailey added six rebounds and four steals in the game.
12 of those 18 points were scored from three-point range as Dailey knocked down four of his five shot attempts from beyond the arc. He has put together an impressive 48.4% from 3-point range on 31 total attempts. He has become one of the most dynamic players for the Bruins.
In 13 total games this season, Dailey has scored in doube-digits eight times. He is the second leading scorer on the team with 11.4 points per game and has been one of the most impactful players in the entire Big Ten.
