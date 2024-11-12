What UCLA Wing Eric Dailey Jr. Needs to do to Take Next Step
UCLA transfer wing Eric Daily Jr. had his best performance yet this season in the Bruins' 71-40 victory over Boston University on Monday night.
The sophomore tied a game-high 13 points in the win, as he also grabbed five boards, dished out two assists and stole the ball three times.
It was an all-around solid bounce-back performance from the young transfer, who, like many of his teammates, struggled in the loss to New Mexico.
While Dailey thrived in Monday's win, there's one aspect of his game, in particular, that Coach Mick Cronin would like to see him improve in.
“I thought his [Dailey's] energy and effort were great," Cronin said after the game. "I still think his rebounding has to improve for him to get what he wants out of basketball. For him to make it and someday play for a bunch of money, he’s going to have to be a high-level rebounder as a wing and a defender. For us to win, we need the same thing. He can’t get one offensive rebound.
"I’ve got to work with him on his anticipation. He’s watching until he gets blocked out, and then it’s too late. When guys are open, we’re going to shoot it, and he’s got to know that. With his body and his athleticism, I’ve just got to teach him. But I loved his attitude, energy, and effort.”
It's a rather interesting take from Cronin, as Dailey recorded eight boards in the season opener and still grabbed a handful on Monday night. However, Cronin is placing an emphasis on offensive rebounds, specifically. Dailey has totaled just four so far this season.
Dailey and the Bruins turned things around after their loss to New Mexico, an upset that had them knocked out of the Associated Press Top 25.
"It’s [practice] been pretty intense," Dailey said postgame. "We don’t like to lose, and we want to do everything in our power to change the mistakes we made in our last game. Today, we showed that we can play defense and I know that we’ve got to keep this up.”
UCLA will look to continue to improve when it hosts Lehigh Mountain on Friday, yet another matchup against a much lesser opponent.
