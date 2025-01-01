UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins' Opponent Preview
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-2) are off to a hot start to the 2024-25 season and will look to improve their 2-0 record in Big Ten play this Saturday on the road. They will take on a very talented Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) team that has shown promise early on this season.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at the Bruins' upcoming opponent with the Cornhuskers and who their most dangerous scorers will be expected to pose issues for the Bruins' impressive defense.
You can watch the episode below:
The Cornhuskers are riding a five-game win streak heading into their matchup with the Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Their only two losses this season came against Michigan State and Saint Mary's, but earned a massive ranked upset win over No. 14 Creighton at the end of November.
There are several key guys that have contributed to Nebraska's success this season, but senior guard Brice Williams has been downright sensational. Averaging 19.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds per game, Williams is shooting 51.7% from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range.
Williams is by far the most dangerous player on the floor for the Cornhuskers and easily could put up close to 25-30 points if allowed. UCLA has one of the best defenses in the country, though, and should be able to match up well against Williams and the supporting cast.
There is also a sharpshooter for the Cornhuskers that UCLA will have to guard around the perimeter. Junior guard Connor Essegian is tied for the Big Ten in 3-point percentage at 44.3%, nailing 35 of his 79 attempts from downtown. He will need to be kept from finding the open looks from deep.
It will be an extremely even matchup when it comes to point totals as both teams average just over 77 points per game. The Bruins possess the number one defense in the conference, allowing an average of 58.7 points per game, but the Cornhuskers are giving up just 65.1 per game.
If the Bruins can continue their strong defensive ways and force double-digit turnovers with impactful rebounding to limit any second-chance possessions, they should be able to come out of Lincoln with their third conference victory.
