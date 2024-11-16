UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Monstrous Win Over Lehigh
The UCLA Bruins (3-1) came out and dominated on Friday night, defeating the Lehigh Hawks, 85-45, in dominant fashion. Four different Bruins scored in double figures, and UCLA continued to lower its turnover numbers.
This episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps the Bruins' third win of the season as they continue to improve from an early upset loss to New Mexico last week. There were several improvements that led the Bruins to another win of over 30 points.
Bruins transfer sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. led the Bruins with 17 points, adding 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. It was business as usual for junior transfer forward Tyler Bilodeau as he finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
Sophomore center Aday Mara had his best game of the year for the Bruins, pouring in 12 points with six rebounds. The other double-digit scorer was sophomore guard Sebastian Mack with 10 points, his second-consecutive game in double figures. Mack has improved immensely early on.
As a team, the Bruins shot 55.4% from the field, hitting 31 shots on 56 attempts. They did not take or make many shots from deep as they were just 3-13 from three-point range.
The Bruins continue to correct their turnover woes, reducing their total to just eight for the night. They had 21 giveaways in their loss to the Lobos last week, 15 in a win over Boston University on Monday, and had just eight turnovers on Friday night.
The Bruins will prepare for their next contest next Wednesday, taking on Idaho State (1-2). As the corrections continue to be made, this team continues to look better as the season progresses.
