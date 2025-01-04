UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Final Predictions For Bruins Battle with Nebraska
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final predictions for the Bruins' road battle with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2) on Saturday afternoon. It is another tough test for the Bruins in their first season in the Big Ten.
You can watch the episode below:
On Saturday, Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska is going to jumping with over 15,000 fans draped in scarlet and cream. The Bruins must be ready for a ruckus environment as a top 15 team and public enemy number one for a Cornhusker team trying to become ranked with a big ranked win.
According to VegasInsider, the conencus betting line shows that the Bruins are 1.5-point favorites on the road. It feels as if UCLA should be favored by much more than that, but going on the road in the Big Ten early in the conference schedule is never an easy thing to do.
Both teams match up extremely evenly despite the Bruins being ranked 15th in the country while Nebraska is unranked. Both teams have nearly identical points-per-game averages with the Cornhuskers scoring 77.7 points per game while the Bruins put up 77.4 points per game.
Their defensive prowess is very similar as well with UCLA being the No. 1 defensive team in the conference, allowing 58.7 points per game. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten, still giving up a very small total of 65.1 points per game. Based on averages, these teams are neck-and-neck.
Despite a hostile road environment and a sneaky betting line, the Bruins will trust in their defense and score just enough to get past the Cornhuskers by three to six points. It will be another classic, gritty, close-scoring ballgame with UCLA finding some shots down the stretch to seal the win.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. is coming off an impressive performance against then-No. 14 Gonzaga last week, posting a team-high 18 points. He will be utilized heavily once again and put together another statement performance alongside junior forward Tyler Bilodeau.
The Bruins have been so talented all year at being able to bounce back and show resiliency when they struggle either as a team or individually. Junior guard Dylan Andrews has just two points in his last two games and will break out against the Cornhuskers for a double-digit scoring performance.
Defensively, the Bruins will hold Nebraska to around 58-63 points in the contest. With some sharp shooting on the opposing side, it will be up the UCLA perimeter defense to guard close and not allow wide open shots to be taken.
With the win, UCLA would move to 3-0 in conference and take over first place in the Big Ten standings. They would be on their way to a conference title, proving that they can go on the road anywhere in the country and find a way to win a ballgame.
