The Bruins have been on a bumpy ride near the end of the season, catching upsets against teams like the Illinois Fighting Illini, but then losing to other weaker squads like Minnesota.

Most recently, they upset the #9 Nebraska Cornhuskers in blowout fashion, and now UCLA will have to face its rival USC in the last game of the regular season.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) collides with UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) doing the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

The rivals already faced off once this year, with the Bruins winning by 19, and to make sure that they end the season on a high note, some individual players will need to step up: namely, Donovan Dent and Eric Dailey Jr.

However, there are some things that the team needs to fix as a whole to ensure victory, the biggest of the bunch being rebounding, and it could make or break not just the season finale, but the March Madness tournament.

Why Does UCLA Need To Pick Up Their Rebounding Against USC?

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket defended by Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

In their first meeting against the Trojans, the top rebounding Bruin was Tyler Bilodeau with nine boards on the night, but no other member of the team was able to get any more than four; most only got two or less.

UCLA was able to put up 81 despite the rebounding numbers, but they were shooting out of proportion and could have easily struggled should they have been knocked out of their groove.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Had they had the second chance points some grit in the paint would provide, especially on defense, the final score could have easily displayed triple digits for the Bruins.

So, going into the season finale, UCLA will need to box out on both defensive and offensive possessions and really work their way into getting the ball back to ensure their victory before going into March Madness.

Will This Performance Matter Come March Madness?

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) shoots over Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

In March Madness, the factor that could determine life in the tournament from death will come from rebounding, as UCLA cannot compete on a bad shooting night without a multitude of second-chance opportunities.

If they cannot bring themselves to fight harder in the paint, then they will have to rely on their shooting to save them every round, and that has already proved unreliable this year.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and Southern California Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) battle for a rebound during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.