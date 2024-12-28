UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Gameday Preview and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins men's basketball upcoming matchup against No. 14 Gonzaga and discusses several new transfer players that the Bruins football program was able to corral over the holiday break.
You can watch the episode below:
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (10-2) are in a bounce-back spot this weekend when they face off with the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) at the Inuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon. It will be an incredible matchup with two teams dominating in different categories.
Entering Saturday's contest, the Bulldogs rank first in all of Division I men's college basketball in scoring with an average of 89.2 points per game. The Bruins on the other hand, are ranked seventh in the country in overall defense, allowing just 58.4 points per game.
Two teams that are extremely strong on opposite sides of the floor make for a highlight matchup between two ranked teams. If UCLA is able to play well enough defensively, coupled with a poor shooting night from the Bulldogs, they will have a strong chance at a bounce-back win.
After losing a late, double-digit lead in an upset loss to North Carolina (9-7), the Bruins are in search of another statement win as they wrap up non-conference play. This will be the final game outside of the Big Ten that UCLA will play all year not naming the NCAA March Madness tournament.
In Bruins football news, there have been several new transfer commitments over the last few days during the holiday break and they all come on the defensive side of the ball. For a defense that struggled to stop the passing game, this was very needed.
UCLA stayed hot through the portal by signing Arizona State Sun Devils sophomore defensive back Cole Martin. After spending his freshman season at Oregon, recording 21 tackles and one interception, Martin earned just four tackles last season in two games played.
Utah Tech sophomore cornerback Scooter Jackson will be playing at the Rose Bowl in 2025 after two seasons with the Trailblazers. Jackson has garnered 48 tackles, nine pass deflections, and one interception so far in his collegiate career.
Another strong secondary defender joining the Bruins next year is former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Robert Stafford. UCLA was recruiting him for the past few weeks and locked down the Melbourne, Florida native. He will be another strong asset to the pass defense.
The final transfer commit from the past few days was Oregon State freshman linebacker Isaiah Chisom, a massive grab for the middle of the defense. After losing all three of their starting linebackers this offseason, Chisom is a major pick up to fill one of those roles.
