UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Keys To Victory Against Iowa
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the essential keys that the Bruins must accomplish to earn a much-needed victory at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5) on Friday.
You can watch the episode below:
Four Players - 10-Plus Points
The Bruins will have to keep pace with a potent offense that can score in bunches and shoot the lights out. It will take a full team effort to take down the Hawkeyes and the Bruins must have a strong cast of players making an impact with double-digit point total.
UCLA is 6-1 this season when they have four-different players score in double figures. They may not be the best shooting team, but they have three different players averaging 10 or more points. They just need all three to hit their average and one strong performance from another role player.
Free Throws on Both Sides
One thing that has really bugged the Bruins over their four-game losing streak is the lack of success shooting free throws, the minimal chances they have at the line, and the number of times they allow their opponent to take free shots.
The success of your team's free throw shooting can directly correlate to a team's overall success. The Bruins rank fourth worst in the conference in free throw percentage at 69.9%. Good thing for them is that the Hawkeyes are even worse, sitting at 68.6%.
During their four-game skid, the Bruins have allowed their opponents to shoot 102 free throws for a total of 79 points while they have only shot 76 free shots and made 56. Games have been lost for the Bruins over the past two weeks due to the free throw differential they are struggling to win.
Hold Hawkeyes Under 75 Points
Plan and simple, the Bruins need to get back to the strong defensive ways that led them to their 11-2 start to the season. The Hawkeyes have the No. 1 scoring offense in the Big Ten, averaging a total of 89.5 points per game with the second-best field goal percentage at 51%.
It will be a battle of the best as UCLA still holds the number one spot for top defense in the conference, allowing an average of 63.4 points per game. Despite allowing over that total in five of their last six games, a strong defensive performance is desperately needed for the Bruins to win.
The Hawkeyes are not terrible at turning the ball over but are still averaging 10.4 giveaways a game. UCLA forces an average of 17.1 turnovers per game, the best mark in the conference, and must lean on that stat to help limit the number of opportunities that Iowa receives throughout the game.
