UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Dominant Win Over Iowa
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' 94-70 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4) at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night. It was one of the more impressive shooting performances of the season.
You can watch the full episode posted below:
The Bruins scored their second-highest total of the year, having their way with the Hawkeyes' defense for all 40 minutes. They never trailed in the ballgame and played tremendously on both sides of the ball. It was the Bruins' first conference win against a team that was not in the Pac-12 last season.
UCLA held the No. 1 scoring offense to just 70 points when its average per game was the best in the Big Ten at 89.5 points per game. The Bruins do have the best defense in the conference and made that known on Friday. They also forced 15 turnovers and took 11 more shots.
It was a season-high scoring night for sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr., finishing with 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. He was followed by junior forward Tyler Bilodeau who poured in 18 in a bounce back performance. There were five different scorers in double figures for the Bruins.
Junior guard Dylan Andrews had an impressive bounce-back performance after struggling the past several games. After scoring just 14 points in his past six games, Andrews nearly met that total with 13 points in a game that he needed more than anyone.
One Bruin suffered a concerning injury as senior guard Lazar Stefanovic was helped off the court after colliding with a Hawkeye in the final minutes of the game. He was able to walk off on his own power and hopefully will be healthy for their next contest.
UCLA will spend a few days preparing for another difficult Big Ten battle against the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2) at home on Tuesday night. After one of their best offensive performances of the season, we will see if the Bruins follow it up against a Top-25 team.
