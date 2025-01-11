UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping the Bruins' Loss to Maryland
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' devastating road loss to the Maryland Terrapins (12-4) on the road, Friday night. Struggles continue for this team as they have failed to be competitive the past two games.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins are now coming off back-to-back losses of 15 or more points. The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines took them down by 19 points and the Terrapins finished off a dominant 79-61 victory to snap a two-game skid.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin was ejected late in the second half after he stepped on the floor and approached a referee in the middle of a play. The official had more than enough of Cronin's antics and quickly tossed him out of the contest.
If losing your head coach is bad enough, the Bruins were within striking range, trailing by six points when he was asked to leave the arena. The next three minutes would lead to a 15-point Terrapins lead, completely taking the Bruins out of contention to win the ballgame.
21 turnovers from UCLA was a major factor, as the Terrapins scored 26 points off those turnovers. Maryland also shot 54% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. The Bruins allowed them to shoot 21 free throws, making 18 of them.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau was the high scorer for the Bruins, earning 18 points, four rebounds, and four turnovers. The only other notable scorer was true freshman guard Trent Perry, pouring in 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
The Bruins are looking completely broken at the moment. They have lost three straight games with brutal shooting performances and uninspired basketball to the common eye. Effort and energy have been lacking, and the hostility seems to be at an all-time high.
Another strong road game is on the horizon for UCLA, heading to play the Rutgers Scarlett Knights (8-8) on Monday night. If the Bruins do not show any sort of competitive fight and energy, this season will look much different than it did in the first two months of the season.
