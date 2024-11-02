UCLA Bruins Star Makes Elite Preseason List
One of the most exciting additions to the UCLA Bruins basketball team this season is forward William Kyle III, who transferred over from South Dakota State.
Kyle is one of four major transfers that have joined UCLA for the 2024-25 campaign, the others being Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, Eric Dailey Jr. and Kobe Johnson.
He is also being heavily recognized.
The school has announced that the junior has been selected to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List, a list to monitor the player who will ultimately win the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. Twenty players are among the ranks.
The award honors the nation's top center.
Kyle made his UCLA debut during the team's 100-64 exhibition win over Cal State LA earlier in the week, finishing with three points, a couple of rebounds and a rough three turnovers in 12 minutes.
The Bellevue, Ne. native began his collegiate career at South Dakota State in 2022-23, where he played in 32 games and averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 24.6 minutes a night while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 64.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Last season, he registered 13.1 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 across 27.7 minutes per game in 35 appearances. He connected on 62.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 58 percent of his free throws.
Kyle actually helped lead South Dakota State to a 22-14 record and a Summit League title last season. The Jackrabbits made it to the NCAA Tournament as a 15-seed, where they lost to the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round.
Of course, Kyle was previously playing in a much lighter conference, so it remains to be seen if he can maintain his level of production in the much more rugged Big Ten.
The 6-foot-9 big man will likely come off the bench for UCLA, serving as the primary backup to Bilodeau at the 5.
There are some lofty expectations for the Bruins as a whole heading into the season. They are ranked 22nd in the country, and considering how dominant they looked in their exhibition win, there is considerable buzz surrounding the squad.
UCLA went just 16-17 last year.
