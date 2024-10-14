UCLA Basketball: Bruins Emerge in AP Poll Top 25 Rank
UCLA men's basketball has returned to the AP Top 25 poll ahead of the start of the 2024-25 college basketball season. In the first poll before the upcoming season, the Bruins came in ranked at No. 22.
Kansas has climbed to the top of the poll, coming in at No. 1 in the rankings. Alabama ranks second, two-time defending champions UConn comes in at third, Houston ranks fourth, and Iowa State ranks fifth.
UCLA is one of four Big Ten teams to land on the initial AP Top 25 poll. Of Big Ten teams, Purdue ranks the highest at No. 14. Indiana also ranks ahead of UCLA at No. 17. Rutgers landed behind the Bruins at No. 25 on the list.
The Bruins were not ranked for the majority of the 2023-24 season as the team recorded their worst record since head coach Mick Cronin took over. The Bruins finished the season 16-17, failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Cronin became the head coach. This was also their lone losing season under Cronin.
When players like Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark, and Amari Bailey all left after the 2022-23 season, the Bruins were left with a young, inexperienced roster. The Bruins simply did not have the roster they needed to compete with the best teams in the country.
UCLA has since made significant changes to its roster during the offseason to revamp the team after that disappointing campaign a season ago. The Bruins primarily utilized the transfer portal, adding Kobe Johnson, Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, Dominick Harris, Eric Dailey Jr., and William Kyle III to the team. The Bruins also nabbed freshman Trent Perry over the offseason.
Perry initially committed to USC but opened up his commitment following the departure of former Trojans head coach Andy Enfield. Perry ended up signing with the Bruins.
Cronin, who believes this could be his deepest team yet, is hoping this roster brings the Bruins back into championship contention, where they were two years ago. For three years, the Bruins were in the thick of contention for a title. They made the NCAA Final Four in 2024, and the NCAA Sweet 16 each of the following two seasons.
The Bruins' will begin their title quest on Nov. 4, when they start their season against Rider University.
