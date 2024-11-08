UCLA's Mick Cronin is Quite Familiar With New Mexico Star Guard
UCLA will have its hands full on Friday when it faces New Mexico junior guard Donovan Dent.
Dent, who was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team last year, averaged 14.1 points per game, 5.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in his breakout sophomore season. He would help lead New Mexico to an 11th seed in the NCAA Tournament before it fell to No. 6-seeded Clemson in the first round.
The Lobos guard carried that play into New Mexico's season opener on Monday when it bested Nicholls State, 91-84. Dent turned in 15 points, 11 assists, three steals and a block.
Fortunately for the Bruins, Coach Mick Cronin knows what New Mexico has with Dent.
"I saw Donovan Dent enough myself," Cronin told reporters on Thursday. "I'm the one that told Richard Pitino to sign him. When dylan had committed to us. I told richard -- not that he needed me to tell him; his staff was on this -- 'This guy is going to be tremendous.' We just, we already had Dylan Andrews coming in the same class. So, I saw Donnie play a million times, whether it was AAU or at Centennial."
Dent was one of the best players in the nation while at Centennial High School. He was named the John R. Wooden High School Player of the Year in his senior season, as well as Calfornia's Mr. Basketball. He helped lead Centennial to a state title that season with a No. 2 finish in the national rankings.
Dent made two starts while playing in all 34 games his freshman season with the Lobos. He played 18.5 minutes per game, averaging 5.6 points, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
UCLA's matchup with New Mexico is set for 8 p.m. PST, 11 p.m. EST on Friday.
