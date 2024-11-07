UCLA's Mick Cronin, New Mexico's Richard Pitino Go Way Back
On Friday, No. 22 UCLA will look to extend its 1-0 start to 2-0 when faces New Mexico.
The Lobos will be lead by Coach Richard Pitino, son of legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino.
Friday's game will make for a nice little reunion between UCLA coach Mick Cronin and Richard Pitino, who go as far back as almost 25 years.
"I got him his first job," Cronin told reporters on Thursday. "He's going to get mad at me first this. Got him his first job. So freshman in Providence College, I got him a job with the legendary coach -- Barrington, Rhode Island, St, Andrews -- Mike Hart, who's still coaching. true legend of the East Coast. Northeast high school basketball, Mike Hart, so he got to start off with a legend. So, it was better for him than being a manager at Providence. His dad and I talked about it. S,o he was assistant coach as a freshman in college. That was my realm. While you're in college, be a high school. So ... I'm part of their family, which I'm proud to say.
"But yeah, I know some stories I'm not telling on him. He was a college kid. Told his dad he had a horrible headache. His dad's calling doctors. I'm looking at him, I'm like, 'Dude, just be honest and tell your dad you're hungover, you're hungover. Quit telling -- your dad thinks you got some weird disease. You're hungover.' He's like, 'I can't tell him. I can't tell him.' So, that's it. I'm not telling you about any more."
Richard Pitino has since gone on to have a great coaching career, most of which he had spent at Minnesota before joining New Mexico a few years ago.
"I think he worked his way up," Cronin said. "He obviously worked for Coach Hart in high school and grinded it up. He would probably tell you the key to his career, just like myself, and when your dad is a really good coach -- in my case -- his dad, obviously, one of the best ever, to get out from under him. He would probably tell you the key to his career was going when we went to Billy Donovan in Florida. Because you're able to see some things done differently, and it just starts to open your mind, growing and different ideas and things like that. But then, I just think, you know, it's guys that work their way up have a little bit of an advantage. Your first job's at FIU. Tough job. So, he's grown as a coach. ... Richard's going to tell you that he knows it's an advantage who his dad is, but they don't give away wins. Got to earn 'em."
