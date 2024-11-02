Why Trent Perry Chose UCLA After Decommitting From Bruins' Bitter Rival
UCLA freshman guard Trent Perry was one of the Bruins' top offseason additions.
They were fortunate to land the four-star recruit, who had originally committed to UCLA's rival, USC. Perry decommitted from USC in early April before signing with the Bruins a bit over a month later.
Perry recently discussed why he left the Trojans.
"I mean, ultimately, the coaching change -- Coach [Andy] Enfield, he left to SMU, and I just had to reassess my future," the freshman told reporters on Tuesday. "And it ended up landing me at UCLA. I'm grateful to be here, I love it, I love the opportunity, I'm appreciative of the coaching staff and all my teammates."
Perry had already been recruited by Bruins coach Mick Cronin during Perry's initial recruitment process.
"It meant everything," Perry said. "I'm all about building relationships, and Coach Cronin was very helpful with me when I was reassessing my future and everything else like that. And a lot of talks with him and my family and then, it was just really good. We have a great relationship still."
Perry noted that Coach Cronin looks for players who will "match [his] intensity."
"It's not for everybody, which is why I came here," Perry said. "He's very intense, but he also has a great message. Just great intentions overall because he's helping me get better, not only as a player but as a person."
Perry, who hails from Studio City, California, was not only one of the top point guards in the class of 2024, but he was one of the best overall prospects in the state. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Perry was ranked the No. 4 recruit in California and No. 31 class of 2024 prospect in the nation.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Harvard Westlake High School was California's 2023-24 Gatorade Player of the Year for boy's basketball.
Perry played nearly 18 minutes in the Bruins' exhibition win over Cal State LA on Wednesday but had just one bucket to show for it. He did, however, finish with five assists and two rebounds.
With how much depth UCLA has in its backcourt, it's uncertain just how big Perry's role will be as a freshman this season.
