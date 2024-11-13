Young UCLA Guard Continues to Show Promise in Second Season
UCLA sophomore guard Sebastian Mack has shown up in a big way recently for the Bruins. In their most recent contest, a game that saw UCLA dominate Boston University, 71-40, Mack put up great numbers both offensively and on defense.
Mack posted 12 points against Boston, adding two assists and two steals, and had a 60% field goal percentage. His 12-point total was the second time in three games in which he has reached that mark -- the Bruins were victorious in both games.
Mack also saw the court for 20 minutes, giving him a current average time in the young season of 17 minutes. All of those averaged minutes have been critical to the team's success. In the Bruins' loss against New Mexico, Mack only played nine minutes and scored on just free throws.
One blemish to his game is the amount of fouls Mack records. So far this year, he has four, but that is an aspect of a player's game in any league that can be taught. His fouls have not negatively impacted the team thus far into the season, granted how powerful the offensive numbers have been.
Last season, Mack averaged 12.1 points, which has happened in two games already this season, 26 minutes on the court, and a 38.7 percent field goal make rate. Given the season is young, it is encouraging for Coach Mick Cronin to see Mack display numbers that can elevate him more than last season, given his disappointment in Mack in the second game of the season.
Mack is still young and under leadership this season by many juniors and seniors, but it is encouraging to see a player of his caliber respond to a poor performance quickly. With UCLA playing again on Friday, Mack will look to continue his surge of offense.
The season is still fresh enough to predict how Mack will improve from last season's numbers, but the expectations of seeing more time on the court can only benefit how he goes about bringing confidence to his performances while helping his team come away with victories.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.