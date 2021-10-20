    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballOlympic SportsNewsSI TIX
    Search
    2022 C Ernest Udeh Jr. Picks Kansas, Spurns UCLA Men's Basketball

    (Photo Courtesy of Ernest Udeh Jr./Twitter)

    Publish date:

    2022 C Ernest Udeh Jr. Picks Kansas, Spurns UCLA Men's Basketball

    One of the top remaining big men in the country chose to join the Jayhawks over the Bruins for the 2022-2023 season.
    Author:

    The Bruins will have to go back to the drawing board for their future frontcourt rotation.

    Class of 2022 center Ernest Udeh Jr. committed to Kansas over UCLA men's basketball live on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday. The big man from Dr. Phillips High School (FL) will join a Jayhawks recruiting class that now ranks No. 3 in the country with four top-50 commits, while the Bruins remain at No. 19, according to 247Sports.

    Udeh had previously narrowed his list to 10 back on Aug. 16. Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Goergia Tech, Miami (FL), Michigan and Tennessee were the schools that ended up on the cutting room floor when he went down to just UCLA and Kansas on Oct. 13.

    The last visit Udeh made was to Lawrence back on Oct. 8. Udeh stopped by Westwood on Oct. 1, although he never personally posted an album of photos from his visit to UCLA like he did with Kansas.

    There had been a building belief that Udeh would pick the Jayhawks over the past week, with both 247Sports Basketball Recruiting Analyst DuShawn London and 247SportsDirector of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer submitting high confidence crystal ball predictions that he would continue his career at Kansas on Oct. 13 and 14, respectively.

    Udeh is ranked as the No. 29 prospect in the country by both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals, but No. 38 by ESPN. All three major outlets have him pegged as a high four-star recruit.

    As a junior at Dr. Phillips, Udeh averaged 10.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game last year.

    UCLA currently has Cody Riley and Myles Johnson set to eat up most of the minutes down low this year, but both of them could be playing their final year of college basketball this season. Mac Etienne and Kenneth Nwuba, both 6-foot-10, would be the only post players left on the roster should the two others leave in the offseason, leaving the rotation down low very much in flux.

    The rest of the minutes remain up for grabs with Udeh committing to Kansas.

    Five-star combo guard Amari Bailey and four-star point guard Dylan Andrews currently make up UCLA's entire 2022 recruiting class. With as many as seven players departing the program next offseason, there are presumably going to be plenty of scholarship spots available, meaning the incoming recruiting class still has plenty of room to grow.

    Five-star small forward Mark Mitchell recently said he plans to make his commitment in December, and the Bruins are in his final four. The nation's No. 1 power forward Yohan Traore also has UCLA in his top 10, although he isn't likely to commit until the spring.

    The target who could best fill the void left by Udeh in the immediate future is center Adem Bona from Prolific Prep (CA). Bona is 6-foot-9 with a reputation as an athletic rim-protector right up there with Udeh, if not better. Rivals has him as a four-star recruit ranked No. 33 in the country, but both ESPN and the 247Sports Composite have Bona pegged as a five-star ranked No. 19 and No. 17, respectively.

    Bona is set to visit UCLA on Oct. 22, and he told On3 he would be committing right after he sees Westwood. Kentucky is the other favorite, with Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, Miami (FL) and USC also in contention.

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

    FBXYqliWYA0-yJB
    Men's Basketball

    2022 C Ernest Udeh Jr. Picks Kansas, Spurns UCLA Men's Basketball

    11 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 12.37.02 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Logan Loya, Ale Kaho Preview Oregon Game, Hype Around UCLA

    4 hours ago
    IMG_3993
    Football

    UCLA Football Practice Report: October 20

    4 hours ago
    IMG_0725
    Football

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on ESPN College GameDay, How Common Opponents Help UCLA

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16979406
    Football

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 8

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_11588960
    Football

    UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 8 vs. Oregon

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16965698
    Men's Basketball

    Every Former UCLA Men's Basketball Player Under Contract in the NBA

    Oct 19, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 1.15.25 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Odua Isibor, Obi Eboh on UCLA's Defensive Improvements, Creating Pressure

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_15680358
    Women's Basketball

    Preseason AP Poll: UCLA Women's Basketball Opens in Top 25 For Third Consecutive Year

    Oct 19, 2021