Developing: UCLA Men's Basketball Forward Mac Etienne Suffers Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury

The Bruins may be down one of their young depth pieces for an extended period.

Redshirt freshman forward Mac Etienne hurt his right knee several weeks ago, as coach Mick Cronin first alerted the media Nov. 1. Etienne was not available to play in No. 2 UCLA men's basketball's secret scrimmage against San Diego State on Oct. 30 or its preseason exhibition against Chico State on Nov. 4 because of this injury, and it may be even more severe than initially believed.

Cronin said Monday that Etienne's injury could very well keep him out for the entire 2021-2022 season, although he clarified that he had not gotten the final word from the medical staff yet.

"He has some conflicting physical diagnosis versus his digital radiology, so I don’t want to say what it is until that happens," Cronin said. "They’re 90-something percent on what they think it is, so when that happens, I’ll know for sure."

Etienne was seen walking around practice wearing a full leg sleeve.

While Cronin did not share the possible diagnoses, he alluded towards it being an ACL injury, and it wouldn't be the first for the Bruins this year.

Guard Will McClendon tore his left ACL in practice in September, before he was ever able to take the court for UCLA. Going back to last season, guard Chris Smith tore his left ACL against Utah on Dec. 31, 2020, and he missed the rest of the season before departing for the pros in July.

"It’s a crazy epidemic," Cronin said. "In 19 (years) as a head coach until I got here, one ACL – Cashmere Wright. One knee injury, major. Now three in (10) months. That’s really unusual."

Looking back even further, then-true freshman point guard Tyger Campbell tore his left ACL in October 2018 and missed that entire season. Elsewhere in Westwood, UCLA women's basketball forward Emily Bessoir tore her left ACL in early October and will miss her entire season.

Etienne was a rare midseason early-enrollee for the Bruins last season, joining the team in December just weeks after committing due to a COVID-hampered high school campaign back east. After initially intending to sit the season and exclusively play in practice, Etienne made it out onto the court for real in-season action when forward Cody Riley hurt his ankle and center Jalen Hill stepped away from the program due to personal reasons.

In 13 appearances, Etienne averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.2 rebounds per game with one start. Etienne played 13 minutes in UCLA's NCAA tournament run in March, recording three rebounds, three personal fouls and four missed shots without a make.

The arrival of Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson was projected to limit the minutes available to Etienne in his first full season of action, but the 6-foot-9 big man was still slated to see the court as part of a post rotation that also included Riley, Johnson and Kenneth Nwuba.

Etienne last spoke to the media Oct. 25, highlighting everything from his fondest Final Four memories to transforming his body and game to fit the college level over the offseason.

Instead of putting that new play style to the test, it looks like Etienne will have to watch his teammates try to run it back from the bench.

"I mean, I’m hoping for the best for him, but it doesn’t look good," Cronin said.

