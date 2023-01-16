Men's Basketball AP Poll: Winning Streak Vaults UCLA Into Top 5

The Bruins winning streak has reached new heights, which is continuing to pay dividends in the rankings.

UCLA men's basketball (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) went from No. 7 up to No. 5 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 1,237 points – up from 1,108 points from a week ago – ascending to their highest ranking since Jan. 31, 2022.

The week began with a 68-49 drubbing of Utah on Thursday, followed by a 68-54 comeback win over Colorado on Saturday. Those two wins made it 13 in a row for UCLA, which is the longest winning streak in major men's college basketball.

UCLA currently ranks No. 6 in the NET Rankings, No. 3 in the KenPom and No. 3 in the BARTHAG.

Houston, Kansas, Purdue and Alabama held strong in the top four, while Tennessee's loss to unranked Kentucky opened up the No. 5 spot for UCLA to slide in. No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Xavier and No. 10 Virginia all moved up multiple spots, while UConn dropped from No. 6 down to No. 15 after an 0-2 showing this week.

Arizona also dropped from No. 9 to No. 11 after losing to Oregon in Eugene.

The only other Pac-12 team to receive votes was Arizona State, which improved to 15-3 with a perfect road trip against the Oregon schools. The Sun Devils picked up 79 points, putting them three spots and 36 points out of the top 25.

UCLA will face Arizona State in Tempe on Thursday before taking on Arizona in Tucson on Saturday.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Houston (17-1), 1460 points (34 first-place votes)

2. Kansas (16-1), 1446 (23)

3. Purdue (16-1), 1382 (3)

4. Alabama (15-2), 1347

5. UCLA (16-2), 1237

6. Gonzaga (16-3), 1178

7. Texas (15-2), 1122

8. Xavier (15-3), 1047

9. Tennessee (14-3), 1019

10. Virginia (13-3), 926

11. Arizona (15-3), 838

12. Iowa State (13-3), 795

13. Kansas State (15-2), 771

14. TCU (14-3), 753

15. UConn (15-4), 668

16. Auburn (14-3), 553

17. Miami (FL) (14-3), 487

18. Charleston (18-1), 351

19. Clemson (15-3), 339

20. Marquette (14-5), 306

21. Baylor (12-5), 267

22. Providence (14-4), 262

23. Rutgers (13-5), 131

24. Florida Atlantic (16-1), 126

25. Arkansas (12-5), 115

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1

