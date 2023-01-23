Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Remains in Top 10 After Arizona Loss

The Bruins' winning streak has come to a close, but their fall through the rankings was limited by all the other chaos going on across the country.

UCLA men's basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) went from No. 5 to No. 8 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 1,155 points – down from 1,237 points from a week ago – keeping them in the top 10 for the fourth week in a row.

The week began with a 74-62 win over Arizona State Thursday, followed by a 58-52 loss to Arizona. The Pac-12 road split marked the first loss for UCLA since November, snapping a 14-game winning streak in the process.

UCLA currently ranks No. 5 in the NET Rankings, No. 4 in the KenPom, No. 4 in the T-Rank and No. 4 in the BPI.

There were shakeups elsewhere in the rankings, though, as then-No. 1 Houston lost to unranked Temple at home on Sunday. Then-No. 2 Kansas went 0-2 on the week, while then-No. 6 Gonzaga, then-No. 7 Texas, then-No. 8 Xavier and then-No. 12 Iowa State all picked up losses as well.

That paved the way for Purdue to move up from No. 3 to No. 1, Arizona to go from No. 11 to No. 6 and Kansas State to go from No. 12 to No. 5.

Arizona State fell out of the receiving votes section after an 0-2 week, making the Bruins and Wildcats the only Pac-12 teams to earn a single point from the 62 voters.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Purdue (19-1), 1527 points (39 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (17-2), 1511 (23)

3. Houston (18-2), 1333

4. Tennessee (16-3), 1298

5. Kansas State (17-2), 1254

6. Arizona (17-3), 1195

7. Virginia (15-3), 1160

8. UCLA (17-3), 1155

9. Kansas (16-3), 1117

10. Texas (16-3), 980

11. TCU (15-4), 875

12. Iowa State (14-4), 817

13. Xavier (16-4), 807

14. Gonzaga (17-4), 784

15. Auburn (16-3), 699

16. Marquette (16-5), 600

17. Baylor (14-5), 497

18. Charleston (21-1), 445

19. UConn (16-5), 372

20. Miami (FL) (15-4), 328

21. Florida Atlantic (19-1), 271

22. Saint Mary's (18-4), 254

23. Providence (15-5), 194

24. Clemson (16-4), 169

25. New Mexico (18-2), 156

Others Receiving Votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

