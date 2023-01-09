Men's Basketball AP Poll: Chaotic Week Bumps UCLA Up Several Spots

In one of the most chaotic weeks of hoops in recent memories, the Bruins came out unscathed and continued their climb through the rankings as a result.

UCLA men's basketball (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) went from No. 10 up to No. 7 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 1,108 points – up from 993 points from a week ago – taking a step forward for the sixth week in a row.

The bump came in large part due to the numerous upsets across the country, but UCLA still had to take care of business against crosstown rival USC to keep their momentum going. The Bruins blew an 18-point second-half lead to the Trojans, but a clutch 3-pointer by Jaylen Clark helped them evade the upset and extend their winning streak to 11 games.

UCLA currently ranks No. 7 in the NET Rankings, No. 4 in the KenPom and No. 4 in the BARTHAG.

Houston took back over at No. 1, since previous top-ranked Purdue lost to unranked Rutgers 65-64 in its first defeat of the season. The Boilermakers were far from the only ones who fell victim to an upset after the start of the New Year, though, considering the No. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 24 teams all lost as well.

As a result, UCLA became the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12, with Arizona falling from No. 5 to No. 9 after losing to Washington State.

No other Pac-12 teams earned any votes, although Utah and Colorado – the Bruins’ next two opponents – are the next highest-ranked in the KenPom.

The next ranked team on the slate for UCLA is Arizona, with that contest scheduled to tip off in Tucson on Jan. 21.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Houston (16-1), 1457 points (34 first-place votes)

2. Kansas (14-1), 1440 (22)

3. Purdue (15-1), 1386 (4)

4. Alabama (13-2), 1288

5. Tennessee (13-2), 1231

6. UConn (15-2), 1206

7. UCLA (14-2), 1108

8. Gonzaga (14-3), 1070

9. Arizona (14-2), 1049

10. Texas (13-2), 940

11. Kansas State (14-1), 818

12. Xavier (13-3), 793

13. Virginia (11-3), 712

14. Iowa State (12-2), 697

15. Arkansas (12-3), 613

16. Miami (FL) (13-2), 604

17. TCU (13-2), 553

18. Wisconsin (11-3), 448

19. Providence (14-3), 358

20. Missouri (13-2), 317

21. Auburn (12-3), 256

22. Charleston (16-1), 246

23. San Diego State (12-3), 222

24. Duke (12-4), 221

25. Marquette (13-4), 131

Others Receiving Votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated