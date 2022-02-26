UCLA vs. Oregon State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The last-place Beavers stood in as a parachute for the Bruins last time they faced off, and the situation Saturday is very similar despite the change of location and near-upset of USC on Thursday.

WHO: UCLA vs. Oregon State

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 26

TIME: 1:10 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

TV: CBS – Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 84, XM Ch. 84, SXM App Ch. 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -13.5 (-118), Oregon State +13.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-1205), Oregon State (+650)*

OVER/UNDER: O 138.5 (-118), U 138.5 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 12 team in the country according to the AP Poll while coming in at No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Oregon State did not receive votes in either poll.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 12 and the Beavers at No. 236, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 13 and Oregon State at No. 245. In the NCAA selection committee's March Madness preview last Saturday, UCLA was listed as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest, while Oregon State will need to repeat last year’s Pac-12 tournament run in order to make the Big Dance.

UCLA is 20-6 so far this season this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette before a 26-day COVID-19 hiatus. The Bruins returned to action with wins over Long Beach State and Cal, followed by a loss to Oregon at home.

Immediately following that speed bump, UCLA strung together a six-game winning streak, beating Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Cal and Stanford. UCLA hit a new low point when it lost to Arizona, Arizona State and USC in a one-week span, and while it did recover with wins over Washington, Washington State and Arizona State last weekend, it dropped its second game to Oregon on Thursday.

The Bruins are averaging 76.1 points per game and allowing 64.5. UCLA boasts the second-best scoring defense and fourth-best scoring offense in the Pac-12 while also being in the top five in the nation in limiting their turnovers at just 9.4 per game.

Guard Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer so far this season with 17.0 points per game, while guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, guard Jules Bernard and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 12.0, 11.9 and 11.7 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.3 and center Myles Johnson has the most rebounds per game with 6.0 while shooting a team-best 61.4% from the field.

Juzang left Thursday’s game against Oregon in the first half with an ankle injury, while Campbell continues to battle a shoulder injury he sustained last week and Jaquez continues to play through multiple ankle injuries of his own.

After beating Portland State by single digits in its season opener, Oregon State dropped 10 games in a row. Wins over Nicholls and Utah seemed to get the Beavers back into respectable territory, but they have not won a single game since.

Oregon State sits dead last in the Pac-12 having lost 13 games in a row, only three of which it was competitive in, most recently losing to USC by three points in double overtime.

The Beavers are averaging 67.7 points per game and allowing 76.5. On the season, Oregon State ranks outside the nation’s top 250 in points per game and points allowed per game, and their defense is the worst in the Pac-12 since the start of conference play, especially on the perimeter.

Guard Jarod Lucas and forward Warith Alatishe are both back for the Beavers, averaging 23.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and over two steals per game between the two of them, although their scoring and efficiency has fallen off in recent weeks. Guard Dashawn Davis averages 5.3 assists per game to go along with his 10.8 points per game, but no one else on the roster averages more than 7.7 a night.

Mick Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 426-199 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Wayne Tinkle is now in his 16th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 274-223 with five NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Montana and Oregon State.

UCLA is 95-34 all-time against Oregon State, winning all three of the regular season head-to-head matchups since Cronin arrived.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

