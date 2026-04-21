UCLA 2026 Recruiting Portal Breakdown: Best Additions, Biggest Misses

The Bruins, after one of the best seasons of all time with only one loss and a WNBA draft class for the ages, dove into this offseason's recruiting class headfirst, and they have had much success.

Their golden finds have ranged from young players to familiar faces and experienced leaders who will be ready to lead the team deep into the post-season next year, all while keeping the players still at UCLA happy and primed for breakouts.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) with head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, it could have been even better, as the Bruins missed out on a couple of great names that could have bolstered the team; regardless, coach Cori Close can rest satisfied with this year's transfers.

The Best Additions From This Year's Class: Bonnie Deas, Elina Aarnisalo, and Donovyn Hunter

Bonnie deas 22, LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball take on Arkansas in Baton Rouge, LA. Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonnie Deas

Coming from the Arkansas Razorbacks, who had one of the more lackadaisical seasons in college basketball with a losing record and a rough conference tournament, it would have been easy to write off Bonnie Deas.

After all, she was just a true freshman guard on a team that didn't play well; however, she was actually one of the bright spots, if not the brightest, on her team.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Bonnie Deas (22) passes the ball Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament first round game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She averaged 10.2 points per game, 9 rebounds, and more, and will bring yet another strong, youthful piece to UCLA's core, ready to dominate.

Elina Aarnisalo

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With a younger, talented player under their belt, UCLA needed to find somebody who could help lead the team in the locker room as well as on the court, and that was where Elina Aarnisalo came in.

She played for UCLA her freshman year, left for UNC her sophomore year, and is now returning as one of the few experienced faces on the team who could keep the Bruins on track when things get rough.

Donovyn Hunter

Mar 28, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) takes a three point shot during the third quarter of the game against the Virginia Cavaliers in the Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The final transfer of this offseason so far was Donovyn Hunter , a guard from TCU who has been steadily growing in her abilities ever since her freshman year.

She will not only be great on the court with her 10 points per game from last year, but will also be UCLA's readily available leader beside Aarnisalo, as she will be a senior next season, one who can mentor the younger players well.

The Biggest Miss From This Year's Class: Jordan Lee

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Lee (7) against the UCLA Bruins during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The team that had UCLA's number in their only loss of the season was Texas, and Jordan Lee was part of that squad, one that had a major impact with her 13+ points per game and multiple steals.

Coming from one of the best teams in the nation, Lee only had her eyes on the top dogs, and she ended up going for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Texas guard Jordan Lee (7) dribbles against UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) at Mortgage Matchup Center during the Women's Final Four in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, if UCLA had convinced her, Lee would have been the best possible compliment to Aarnisalo and would have extended the Bruins' bench depth to highly elite levels.