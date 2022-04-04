Skip to main content
‘Bleav in UCLA': Looking Back at the Bruins' Season, Coach K vs. John Wooden Debate

Many people are labeling Mike Krzyzewski as the greatest of all time after Duke's appearance in the Final Four, but John Wooden has almost double the NCAA titles.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed take a quick look back on UCLA men's basketball's season and run to the Sweet 16, determining whether or not the Bruins met expectations. There were also a handful of other headlines to break down from the first week of the offseason, including Jake Kyman entering the transfer portal, four future Bruins showing out at the McDonald's All-American Game and the great debate on who the greatest college coach of all time is – John Wooden or Mike Krzyzewski.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

