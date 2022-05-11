Skip to main content
Sacramento Kings Host UCLA's Johnny Juzang for Pre-NBA Draft Workout

Sacramento Kings Host UCLA's Johnny Juzang for Pre-NBA Draft Workout

The Bruins' leading scorer and famed March Madness hero got his first look from an NBA team ahead of June's draft.

The Bruins' leading scorer and famed March Madness hero got his first look from an NBA team ahead of June's draft.

One of the hottest Bruins on the board is one step closer to a pro career.

Former UCLA men's basketball guard Johnny Juzang was one of six prospects invited to work out for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee first reported. Alabama's Jaden Shackelford, Davidson's Hyunjung Lee, Richmond's Tyler Burton, Kentucky's Keion Brooks and Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts were the other players in attendance.

It marked the first NBA workout this offseason for Juzang, who declared for the draft on April 20.

Juzang declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and worked out several teams last spring, in addition to meeting with 15 teams at the NBA Combine. Juzang wound up returning to Westwood, and now finds himself in a similar position one year later with the NBA Combine starting May 16.

The third-year guard averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on .436/.356/.854 shooting splits across his two years at UCLA after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang made waves when he led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 with 22.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament, and he once again led the team in points per game as a junior.

Juzang made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021 before achieving First Team status in 2022, in addition to making the NABC's All-American Third Team to cap off his collegiate career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite all the production and recognition Juzang earned the past two years, he currently projects as a possible second round pick.

Jeremy Woo released his Top 100 Big Board for Sports Illustrated on Thursday, and Juzang came in at No. 81. ESPN has Juzang at No. 77, NBADraft.net has him at No. 51 and CBS Sports has him at No. 47.

The Kings are picking at No. 37 overall in the second round, which appears to be the spot they are considering for Juzang. Sacramento has wings Jeremy Lamb, Josh Jackson and Donte DiVincenzo set to enter free agency in July, so there will be bench spots and minutes up for grabs at those positions.

Juzang has another week for workouts before the NBA Combine begins, followed by a full month of lead up to the NBA Draft itself. Fellow UCLA early entrant Peyton Watson has not had any workouts reported as of Tuesday, although he is almost unanimously ranked higher than Juzang on most big boards.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23 at 5 p.m.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

MTg1NjczNzQ0NzUxMDExNDU2
Men's Basketball

Ron Holland Previews UCLA Men's Basketball Official Visit in Sports Illustrated Blog

By Benjamin Royer3 hours ago
USATSI_10414403
Football

UCLA Football Hosting More Top Recruits For Official Visits, May 13-15

By Benjamin Royer5 hours ago
AQ5A0896
Olympic Sports

UCLA Gymnastics Hires Cal Assistant Janelle McDonald as Next Head Coach

By Sam Connon23 hours ago
FK46Ze_VIAESKoo
Football

In-State 2-Way Star Blake Nichelson Picks Up UCLA Football Offer

By Sam ConnonMay 9, 2022
uQooTYWY_400x400
Football

Linebacker Mone Malafu Earns UCLA Football Scholarship Offer After Official Visit

By Sam ConnonMay 9, 2022
E9Z_e8hWEAQfagI
Men's Basketball

Elite Class of 2023 Recruit Ron Holland Lists UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 8

By Sam ConnonMay 8, 2022
FSRW7o3UYAEVOG0
Football

UCLA Football Picks Up Commitment From Local Linebacker Ty Lee

By Sam ConnonMay 8, 2022
FEhXmvBVgAY0zUc
Football

Top Running Back Roderick Robinson II Includes UCLA Football On List of 6 Finalists

By Sam ConnonMay 7, 2022