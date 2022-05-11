Sacramento Kings Host UCLA's Johnny Juzang for Pre-NBA Draft Workout

One of the hottest Bruins on the board is one step closer to a pro career.

Former UCLA men's basketball guard Johnny Juzang was one of six prospects invited to work out for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee first reported. Alabama's Jaden Shackelford, Davidson's Hyunjung Lee, Richmond's Tyler Burton, Kentucky's Keion Brooks and Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts were the other players in attendance.

It marked the first NBA workout this offseason for Juzang, who declared for the draft on April 20.

Juzang declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and worked out several teams last spring, in addition to meeting with 15 teams at the NBA Combine. Juzang wound up returning to Westwood, and now finds himself in a similar position one year later with the NBA Combine starting May 16.

The third-year guard averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on .436/.356/.854 shooting splits across his two years at UCLA after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang made waves when he led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 with 22.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament, and he once again led the team in points per game as a junior.

Juzang made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021 before achieving First Team status in 2022, in addition to making the NABC's All-American Third Team to cap off his collegiate career.

Despite all the production and recognition Juzang earned the past two years, he currently projects as a possible second round pick.

Jeremy Woo released his Top 100 Big Board for Sports Illustrated on Thursday, and Juzang came in at No. 81. ESPN has Juzang at No. 77, NBADraft.net has him at No. 51 and CBS Sports has him at No. 47.

The Kings are picking at No. 37 overall in the second round, which appears to be the spot they are considering for Juzang. Sacramento has wings Jeremy Lamb, Josh Jackson and Donte DiVincenzo set to enter free agency in July, so there will be bench spots and minutes up for grabs at those positions.

Juzang has another week for workouts before the NBA Combine begins, followed by a full month of lead up to the NBA Draft itself. Fellow UCLA early entrant Peyton Watson has not had any workouts reported as of Tuesday, although he is almost unanimously ranked higher than Juzang on most big boards.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23 at 5 p.m.

