UCLA vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will have a chance to right the ship on the road when they come face to face with a Cardinal team they pummeled at home two weeks early.

WHO: UCLA vs. Stanford

DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 8

TIME: 8 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

TV: ESPN2 –Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Corey Williams (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 146, XM Ch. 197, SXM App Ch. 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -7.5 (-118), Stanford +7.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-376), Stanford (+250)*

OVER/UNDER: O 134 (-110), U 134 (-114)*

UCLA is the No. 12 team in the country according to both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Stanford is not ranked in either poll.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 12 and the Cardinal at No. 85, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 14 and Stanford at No. 89.

UCLA is 16-4 so far this season this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette before a 26-day COVID-19 hiatus. The Bruins returned to action with wins over Long Beach State and Cal, followed by a loss to Oregon at home.

Immediately following that speed bump, UCLA strung together a six-game winning streak, beating Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, then-No. 7 Arizona, Cal and Stanford before losing the rematch against the Wildcats on Thursday and getting upset by Arizona State two nights later.

The Bruins are averaging 77.7 points per game and allowing 65.7. UCLA boasts the second-best scoring defense and third-best scoring offense in the Pac-12 while also being in the top 10 in the nation in limiting their turnovers at just 9.5 per game.

Guard Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer so far this season with 17.8 points per game, while guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, guard, Jules Bernard and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 13.1, 13.0 and 11.0 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.6, Jaquez has the most rebounds per game with 5.6 and center Myles Johnson boasts a team-best 66.7% field goal percentage.

While Jaquez returned from a recent ankle injury and Juzang was released from COVID-19 protocols ahead of last Thursday's game, guard Jaylen Clark remains day-to-day in concussion protocols.

A 16-point road loss to Santa Clara in the second game of the year set Stanford back early, as did a 38-point loss to then-No. 9 Baylor and a tight loss to Colorado to open Pac-12 play. It took overtime for the Cardinal to beat Dartmouth at home, and a loss to then-No. 17 Texas was more than expecting coming off that result. Even the neutral site wins over Wyoming and Liberty came by three points each.

The start of true conference play marked a major step up for Stanford, though, with an upset over then-No. 5 USC highlighting a four-game winning streak. After losing to Washington and Arizona back-to-back, they beat the Trojans again, then lost to the Bruins and lost to Cal before splitting at home against the Washington schools.

The Cardinal are averaging 67.9 points per game and allowing 68.3. Stanford is the best at limiting its opponents on the boards in the Pac-12, but the Cardinal lead the conference with 15.9 turnovers per game and allow other teams to shoot 52.1% from inside the arc.

Freshman forward Harrison Ingram is leading the way for Stanford right off the bat, averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Upperclassman forwards Jaiden Delaire and Spencer Jones are also averaging double-digit points per game, and forward Brandon Angel averages another 7.9 points per game off the bench. Guard Michael O'Connell averages a team-high 3.9 assists per game, and he is the only member of the nine-man rotation shooting below 33% from deep on the season.

UCLA and Stanford were initially supposed to face off Jan. 6, but the game was called off due to COVID-19 issues on the Cardinal's side. Three weeks later, the Pac-12 found a mutually agreeable date for the teams to play, but it wound up getting pushed until after they played each other at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 29. The Bruins won that game 66-43 in one of their best defensive outings of the past decade.

Mick Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 422-197 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Jerod Haase is now in his 10th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 176-135 with one NCAA tournament appearances across stints at UAB and Stanford.

UCLA is 118-46 all-time against Stanford, but the Cardinal have won the past four games they've hosted in the head-to-head series.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated