UCLA vs. Maryland: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

With the University of California Board of Regents on the verge of a verdict regarding the Bruins' move to the Big Ten, the blue and gold will start their East Coast road trip with a matchup against a potential future conference rival.

WHO: UCLA vs. Maryland

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 14

TIME: 6 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Xfinity Center, College Park, MD

TV: FS1 – Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 83, SXM App 83 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: Maryland -1.5 (-110), UCLA +1.5 (-118)*

MONEY LINE: Maryland -125, UCLA +100

OVER/UNDER: O 141.5 (-118), U 141.5 (-110)*

UCLA came in at No. 16 in the most recent AP Poll and No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 14 in the NET Rankings, No. 8 in the KenPom and No. 5 in the BARTHAG. Maryland came in at No. 20 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 17 in the NET, No. 18 in the KenPom and No. 19 in the BARTHAG.

The Bruins were the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll with the vast majority of first-place votes. The Terrapins, meanwhile, came in at No. 10 in the Big Ten preseason poll without a first-place vote.

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is in his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts a 76-32 record since arriving in Westwood and a 441-203 record as a head coach overall, including his stints at Murray State and Cincinnati.

The Bruins are currently 8-2, including a 2-0 record in Pac-12 play. A winless weekend in Las Vegas set the team back in the polls a bit following losses to Illinois and Baylor, but they eventually recovered by beating both Stanford and Oregon in the early portion of the conference schedule, as well as Denver back at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA is averaging 81.3 points per game while allowing 63.3 points per game, which ranks No. 36 and No. 59 in the country, respectively. The Bruins have the No. 7 adjusted offense and No. 24 adjusted defense in the KenPom. Their 50.2% field goal percentage ranks No. 16 in the country, and their 16.8 assists against per game ranks No. 28.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA with 17.4 points per game, and he ranks second on the team with 5.3 rebounds per game. Guard Jaylen Clark is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, while point guard Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 assists per game. Guard Amari Bailey has broken onto the scene with a pair of Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors, averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game so far this season.

Maryland is led by coach Kevin Willard, who is in his first season with the program following 12 years at Seton Hall. Willard got his first head coaching gig at Iona before sharing the Big East with Cronin for a few years, and he owns a 278-212 record for his career.

The Terrapins are currently 8-2, with both of their losses coming last week in tight matchups with Power Five opponents. Maryland lost by five to Wisconsin on the road, then fell by three to No. 6 Tennessee at a neutral site, spoiling their undefeated season and surge through the rankings themselves.

Maryland is averaging 75.8 points per game while allowing 60.8 points per game, which rank No. 125 and No. 28 in the country, respectively. The Terrapins have the No. 24 adjusted offense and No. 27 adjusted defense in the KenPom. Maryland's defense ranks No. 28 in the country in limiting their opponents to a 38.3% field goal percentage, while the 27.6% clip they allow from 3-point range ranks No. 27.

The Terrapins have had the same five players start all 10 games this season, and four of them average double digit points per game, led by former Charlotte guard Jahmir Young's 15.6. Their only starter who doesn't average at least 11.9 points per game is guard Donald Carey, who is shooting 24.1% from deep on 5.8 attempts per game after shooting 38.8% on 5.9 attempts per game at Georgetown last season. Forwards Donta Scott and Julian Reese each average more rebounds per game than any Bruin, combining for 14.2 a night.

UCLA is 6-2 against Maryland all-time and 1-1 when the games take place in College Park, with that one loss coming in double overtime. The last four matchups have all been at neutral sites, with the Bruins winning in the 2000 Round of 32 and the 2007 College Basketball Experience Classic semifinals.

The Bruins and Terrapins will be facing each other much more often in the future, with the Westwood leg of the home-and-home set for 2023 and UCLA's move to the Big Ten set for 2024.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

