UCLA vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Early conference play has arrived, with the Bruins set to play their first true road game of the season against the Cardinal.

WHO: UCLA vs. Stanford

DATE: Thursday, Dec. 1

TIME: 7:31 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

TV: ESPN2 – Dave Feldman (play-by-play), Corey Williams (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 84, SXM App 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -6.5 (-118), Stanford +6.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -333, Stanford +220

OVER/UNDER: O 136.5 (-110), U 136.5 (-118)*

UCLA came in at No. 21 in the most recent AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 11 in the KenPom rankings. Stanford did not appear in either the AP Poll or Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 66 in the KenPom.

The Bruins were the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll. The Cardinal, meanwhile, came in at No. 5 with one first-place vote.

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is in his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts a 73-32 record since arriving in Westwood and a 438-203 record as a head coach overall, including his stints at Murray State and Cincinnati.

In 2022, UCLA finished 27-8, earning second place in both the Pac-12 regular season standings and conference tournament before reaching the Sweet 16 and losing to eventual national championship runner-up North Carolina. The Bruins finished No. 11 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 12 adjusted offense and No. 16 adjusted defense in the country.

UCLA averaged 75.4 points per game last season, which ranked No. 59 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12. The Bruins' defense allowed 64.2 points per game, which ranked No. 42 in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12.

To open up the 2022-2023 season, UCLA beat Sacramento State, then took care of business against Long Beach State and Norfolk State. The Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas posed a new kind of threat for the Bruins, though, as they lost to No. 16 Illinois and No. 6 Baylor in tight contests to fall to 3-2. UCLA bounced back with a blowout win over Pepperdine on Nov. 23, then another against Bellarmine on Nov. 27 to improve to 5-2.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is leading UCLA with 16.7 points per game. Guard Jaylen Clark, who was the Bruins' leading scorer before missing Sunday's game due to illness, is averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Point guard Tyger Campbell is averaging 14.0 points and 4.9 assists per game, while guard David Singleton is averaging 11.3 points per game on 54.5% shooting from 3-point range.

Stanford is led by coach Jerod Haase, who is in his seventh season with the program. Haase made the NCAA tournament once in four years at UAB, but has failed to do so since joining the Cardinal, giving him a 181-147 career record as a head coach.

In 2022, Stanford finished 16-16, good for ninth place in the Pac-12. The Cardinal finished No. 106 in the KenPom rankings, boasting the No. 132 adjusted offense and No. 109 adjusted defense in the country.

Stanford averaged 66.4 points per game last season, which ranked No. 295 in the country and No. 10 in the Pac-12. The Cardinal's defense allowed 68.7 points per game, which ranked No. 165 in the country and No. 5 in the Pac-12.

To open the 2022-2023 season, Stanford snuck by Pacific, then lost to Wisconsin at a neutral site. While the Cardinal have since added wins over a .500 Cal Poly team and a 1-8 Florida State squad, they have been handed losses by San Diego State, Ole Miss and Memphis to fall to 3-4.

Senior forward Spencer Jones leads Stanford with 10.7 points per game, but reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year forward Harrison Ingram and Davidson grad transfer guard Michael Jones aren't far behind with 10.4 and 10.3, respectively. All three players shoot below 37% from the field, though, and have player efficiency ratings of 15.5 or worse.

UCLA is 149-97 against Stanford all-time, including a 17-8 record since 2009. Cronin lost his first two showdowns with Haase and the Cardinal, but the Bruins swept the season series in the 2021-2022 season.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated