UCLA vs. UC Davis: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

With nonconference play winding down, the Bruins are set to return to their home floor to face an in-state foe that already bested a Pac-12 team this season.

WHO: UCLA vs. UC Davis

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 21

TIME: 2:02 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – J.B. Long (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 83, SXM App 83 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -24.5 (-118), UC Davis +24.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: N/A

OVER/UNDER: O 146 (-110), U 146 (-118)*

UCLA came in at No. 13 in the most recent AP Poll and No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 5 in the NET Rankings, No. 3 in the KenPom and No. 2 in the BARTHAG. UC Davis is not in either poll, and is currently No. 155 in the NET, No. 187 in the KenPom and No. 184 in the BARTHAG.

The Bruins were the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll with the vast majority of first-place votes. The Aggies came in at No. 6 in the Big West preseason coaches' poll and did not earn a single first-place vote.

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is in his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts a 78-32 record since arriving in Westwood and a 443-203 record as a head coach overall, including his stints at Murray State and Cincinnati.

The Bruins are currently 10-2, including a 2-0 record in Pac-12 play. A winless weekend in Las Vegas set UCLA back in the polls a bit following losses to Illinois and Baylor, but they have since bounced back with a seven-game winning streak that featured big wins at then-No. 20 Maryland and against then-No. 13 Kentucky.

UCLA is averaging 80.2 points per game while allowing 62.2 points per game, which ranks No. 46 and No. 43 in the country, respectively. The Bruins have the No. 3 adjusted offense and No. 11 adjusted defense in the KenPom. Their 50.1% field goal percentage ranks No. 16 in the country, and their 9.9 turnovers per game are the third-fewest in Division I.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA with 17.3 points per game, and he ranks second on the team with 6.0 rebounds per game. Guard Jaylen Clark is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, while point guard Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 assists per game. Freshmen Amari Bailey, Dylan Andrews and Adem Bona are each emerging as secondary options alongside veteran sharpshooter David Singleton.

UC Davis is led by coach Jim Les, who is in his 12th season with the Aggies. Les has gone to two NCAA tournaments in his 21 seasons as a head coach at the Division I level, and he has a 318-316 career record including his stint at his alma mater, Bradley.

The Aggies are currently 7-4, now over a month removed from their season-opening win over Cal. Things have been up and down since then, with wins over Arkansas State, Sacramento State and Boston University getting broken up by losses to Loyola Marymount, Pacific and Eastern Washington.

UC Davis is averaging 80.3 points per game while allowing 71.3 points per game, which rank No. 44 and No. 78 in the country, respectively. The Aggies have the No. 232 adjusted offense and No. 142 adjusted defense in the KenPom. UC Davis ranks No. 9 in the country in free throw attempts, but ranks outside the top 300 in free throw percentage.

Senior guard Elijah Pepper is having a career year, averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists while attempting 6.6 3-pointers and a 5.6 free throws per game. 6-foot-3 guard Ty Johnson averages 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and 6-foot-9 former San Jose State forward Christian Anigwe averages 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

UCLA is 4-0 against UC Davis all-time, with all four matchups taking place in Westwood. The first showdown between the Bruins and Aggies took place in the 1939-1940 season, and it ended with a final score of 34-32.

In the 2007, 2010 and 2011 editions of the game, UCLA won all three times. The Bruins only won by seven in 2010, but followed that up with an 82-39 victory one year later.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

