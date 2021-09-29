UCLA Men's Basketball Finalizes Full Schedule, Announces TV and Tip-Off Details

The Pac-12 announced official dates, game-times and broadcast information for the full season on Wednesday.

After months of details trickling out, the Bruins' full schedule has finally arrived.

With the Pac-12 announcing dates for every conference matchup, UCLA men's basketball released its official schedule for the 2021-2022 season on Wednesday. The nonconference games that had previously been announced were also given tip-off times and broadcast partners as well.

UCLA will play Villanova, Gonzaga, UNLV, Marquette and North Carolina in a nonconference slate that stands to be one of the toughest in the country.

The Bruins' final three games of the year come against NCAA tournament teams from a year ago – Oregon and Oregon State on the road, then USC at home.

ESPN earned the rights to broadcast both UCLA-USC games this season, with the first head-to-head on Feb. 12 either getting shown on ESPN or ESPN2 and the second one locked in for the main ESPN.

Overall, the Bruins will play at least 17 games on national television, and that's with their games against the Rebels not currently having official broadcast details announced.

UCLA will play at least seven of its first 13 games on Pac-12 Network, and then have another stretch of five out of seven Pac-12 Network games from Jan. 8 to Jan. 29. The Bruins will not have to play on their conference's flagship network at all in February, and are not scheduled to in March either. The Pac-12 Network shows some conference tournament games as well though, so UCLA may be playing on it again after the regular season ends.

T-Mobile Arena will be a home away from home for the Bruins this year, as they are slated to play three nonconference games there in November and December before returning for the Pac-12 tournament in March. UCLA is also scheduled to play UNLV in Las Vegas, meaning the Bruins will play anywhere from five to nine games in Sin City this season.

UCLA's full schedule is as follows, with TV networks and game times if available:

Thu., Nov. 4: vs. Chico State (Exhibition)

Tue., Nov. 9: vs. CSU Bakersfield, Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 12: vs. Villanova, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 15: vs. Long Beach State, Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 17: vs. North Florida, Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 22: vs. Bellarmine, ESPN+, 5 p.m. (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Tue., Nov. 23: vs. Gonzaga, ESPN, 7 p.m. (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Sat., Nov. 27: at UNLV

Wed., Dec. 1: vs. Colorado, Pac-12 Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 5: at Washington, Pac-12 Network, 12 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 11: at Marquette, FOX, 11:30 a.m.

Wed., Dec. 15: vs. Alabama State, Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18: vs. North Carolina, CBS, 12 p.m. (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Wed., Dec. 22: Cal Poly, Pac-12 Network, 7 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 30: Arizona, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 1: Arizona State, FOX, 12 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 6: at Stanford, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 8: at California, Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 13: vs. Oregon, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 15: vs. Oregon State, Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 20: at Utah, FS1, 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22: at Colorado, Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 27: vs. California, Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29: vs. Stanford, Pac-12 Network, 6:30 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 3: at Arizona, ESPN, 5 or 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 5: at Arizona State, ESPN or ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12: at USC, ESPN or ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 17: vs. Washington State, FS1, 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19: vs. Washington, FS1, 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 24: at Oregon, Eugene, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26: at Oregon State, CBS, 1 p.m.

Sat., March 5: vs. USC, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated