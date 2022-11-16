Skip to main content

WATCH: Adem Bona on UCLA Debut, Adjusting to College Game

The five-star big man played his first two games with the Bruins after missing the season opener in accordance with the NCAA.
UCLA men's basketball center Adem Bona spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Bona talked about playing his first two games with the Bruins, why he missed the season opener, the biggest adjustments he's had to make at the college level, the role he thinks he fills down low and how helpful it is to have seniors on the roster to show him the ropes.

