WATCH: Adem Bona on UCLA Debut, Adjusting to College Game
The five-star big man played his first two games with the Bruins after missing the season opener in accordance with the NCAA.
UCLA men's basketball center Adem Bona spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Bona talked about playing his first two games with the Bruins, why he missed the season opener, the biggest adjustments he's had to make at the college level, the role he thinks he fills down low and how helpful it is to have seniors on the roster to show him the ropes.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue