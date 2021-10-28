Publish date:
WATCH: Reviewing Fat Sal's New Tyger Campbell Sandwich
The Westwood sandwich shop named a new sandwich after the UCLA men's basketball point guard.
UCLA men's basketball guard Tyger Campbell recently signed a name, image and likeness deal with Fat Sal's Deli, a famous sandwich shop in Westwood, just off of campus. Campbell and Fat Sal's came together to create the "Fat Tyger", the next in their line of signature fat sandwiches.
All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon stopped by Fat Sal's to try it out, and here are his thoughts in real time.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated