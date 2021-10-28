WATCH: Reviewing Fat Sal's New Tyger Campbell Sandwich

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Westwood sandwich shop named a new sandwich after the UCLA men's basketball point guard.
    Author:

    UCLA men's basketball guard Tyger Campbell recently signed a name, image and likeness deal with Fat Sal's Deli, a famous sandwich shop in Westwood, just off of campus. Campbell and Fat Sal's came together to create the "Fat Tyger", the next in their line of signature fat sandwiches.

    All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon stopped by Fat Sal's to try it out, and here are his thoughts in real time.

