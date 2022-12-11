WATCH: Jaylen Clark, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Dylan Andrews on UCLA-Denver

UCLA men's basketball guard Jaylen Clark, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and point guard Dylan Andrews spoke to reporters following the Bruins' 87-64 win over Denver at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday. Clark gave the inside scoop on where coach Mick Cronin's tie went at halftime, as well as scoring 24 points the day the team honored Jalen Hill. Jaquez also shared what the pregame ceremony meant to him, detailing his relationship with Hill. Andrews, meanwhile, talked about starting the second half and sparking a 17-0 run that helped decide the game.

Where did Cronin's tie go?

Jaylen Clark: Nah, I think he went to the bathroom and he just came back out without the the tie.

Send a message when you saw that?

JC: Yeah. But I mean, he just came back without the tie.

17-0 run to start second half?

Dylan Andrews: I would say our defense just changed. We started hawking the point guard, number 0, who was like the head of the snake. And we knew for a fact that without him, they couldn't get into their sets and so they couldn't reallty run their offense. And so we started speeding them up, they started turning the ball over and we started capitalizing off of that.

How did it feel sparking that run?

DA: Oh, it felt great. great. The energy is just .... One thing about me is I'll try to come when my name is called and just bring high energy off the bench, 1,000% percent effort. And so anytime my name is called I just come out there and bring that energy.

Scoring 24 points (same number that Jalen Hill wore)?

JC: It was huge. I don't really talk about my high school career, but I attended the same high school as him in my freshman year. So I've been around him probably longer than everybody here. It's crazy how fast life goes. And I haven't read or looked at anything till today and just seeing his face from me remembering being 13, 14 years old, running around with him every day to we were in COVID and me him and Tyger were sitting in the same corner where our lockers are because they moved outside, we'd be talking so much that our old trainer, West, is over there like 'Hey, ya'll need to be quiet.' It just puts the whole thing of life in perspective. Like, you got to make the most out of your day. Tomorrow isn't promised. In the first half, it kind of affected me. I was just like, 'Damn,' the whole time. Like, if you look at me, I'm looking around. I ain't seen his mom and dad since, what, the last game he played. It's just really really sad to see someone I knew – I know Jaime knows him well too – to just be gone like that.

Did you pay attention to 24?

JC: Yeah, no, I had. We paid attention. First play out we ran "24-Out.' We was well-aware.

Jaime how were you affected by the pregame ceremony?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: I knew Jalen Hill very well, me and him were neighbors for a long period of time. Him and Tyger lived together and I was their nextdoor neighbor. We had a lot of great conversations over our time together. We wanted to run 24 out for him, obviously. I mean, I wear 24. I mean, it was always my number, but once he left I called him to make sure like everything was good. I didn't want to just take it without letting him know. And he was very, very welcoming of that, wanted me to have it and just was always so positive towards what we were doing as a team. And he's just always been so supportive and we miss him dearly.

24 a play?

JJJ/JC: Yeah, it's a play.

Can you tell me about that play?

JC: It's basically Jaime goes for a lob. We tried to start the game off like that, but they ran like a zone and then came out of it. And we ran it a few times tonight.

How long have you had that play in the playbook?

JC: We just put it in.

Before this game?

JC: Yeah, yeah, yeah. We had it before this game. But haven't really ran it like that. But we ran it a lot tonight.

Named in honor of Jalen?

JJJ: It's because the two backscreens for the four.

Thoughts on Will McClendon?

JC: That was big. I feel like I played with everybody. I played with Will from when I was like nine to 13, so me and Will, we played on West Coast All Stars together. Like parents is real tight, families are real tight. It was great to see him overcome all that. I've never had an injury like that of course, but I know he's been around here a whole year and really hadn't get to reap the benefits. He's out there with us every day in practice and stuff, and it's nice to finally see him get some shine and his name on the board. And we really have family here so I feel like everybody's pretty happy for him.

JJJ: Yeah, shoutout to Will.

Tweet you were gonna have a "Hi" steal game?

JC: Yeah, I did. But then I realized I spelled "high" wrong. And then I didn't want people to think I was uneducated so I deleted it. And then I didn't want to jinx nothing, but I don't understand how I have four because if you pop it, I guess it doesn't count as a steal, it just counts who catches it. But yeah, I'm trying to get back on pace. I don't know where I'm at right now. But yeah, I'm trying to get back on pace to set a steals record.

Say anything to Jalen's family?

JJJ: Yeah, I spoke to his father and just wanted to let him know that our entire team is there for them. We hold them dearly in our hearts throughout this season and the rest to come. And let them know that we're there if they need anything and we love their son like a brother, and just letting them know our appreciation for him.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated