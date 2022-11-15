WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA's Big Win Over Norfolk State
The Bruins won by 30 points and never trailed against the Spartans, setting a new season-high with 20 assists.
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters following the Bruins' 86-56 victory over Norfolk State at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night. Cronin talked about his team's improved passing, their offensive efficiency, Amari Bailey's potential as a two-way player, Jaylen Clark's reconstructed shot and how the Bruins turned up the heat coming out of halftime.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue
Read More
PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA ATHLETICS/YOUTUBE