WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA's Big Win Over Norfolk State

The Bruins won by 30 points and never trailed against the Spartans, setting a new season-high with 20 assists.
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters following the Bruins' 86-56 victory over Norfolk State at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night. Cronin talked about his team's improved passing, their offensive efficiency, Amari Bailey's potential as a two-way player, Jaylen Clark's reconstructed shot and how the Bruins turned up the heat coming out of halftime.

