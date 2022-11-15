WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA's Big Win Over Norfolk State

UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters following the Bruins' 86-56 victory over Norfolk State at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night. Cronin talked about his team's improved passing, their offensive efficiency, Amari Bailey's potential as a two-way player, Jaylen Clark's reconstructed shot and how the Bruins turned up the heat coming out of halftime.

PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA ATHLETICS/YOUTUBE