WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks Jaylen Clark, UCLA Beating Sacramento State

The Bruins' coach said he needs Clark to be an elite defensive player this season, while also avoiding saying anything in-depth on Adem Bona's suspension.
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with the media following the Bruins' 76-50 win over Sacramento State at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night. Cronin talked about guard Jaylen Clark's unorthodox stat line, how heavily UCLA is relying on his defense, the status of freshman center Adem Bona, his thoughts on Mac Etienne's return to action post-ACL tear and the different roles every Bruin needs to fill this season.

