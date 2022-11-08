WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks Jaylen Clark, UCLA Beating Sacramento State

UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with the media following the Bruins' 76-50 win over Sacramento State at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night. Cronin talked about guard Jaylen Clark's unorthodox stat line, how heavily UCLA is relying on his defense, the status of freshman center Adem Bona, his thoughts on Mac Etienne's return to action post-ACL tear and the different roles every Bruin needs to fill this season.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA ATHLETICS/YOUTUBE