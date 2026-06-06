Top UCLA Safety Target Announces Commitment Date
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Bob Chesney has done a fantastic job in recruiting players for the 2027 high school class.
UCLA football recruiting has historically struggled to crack the nation's elite, but that appears to be changing under Chesney's leadership. Between 2020 and now, the Bruins managed just one top-30 recruiting class, their 2021 group, which checked in at No. 30 according to Rivals. Their 2027 class, however, is a different story entirely, currently sitting 12th in the nation and signaling a significant step forward for the program.
This weekend, UCLA is hosting many players on official visits, including a surprise visit from 5-star Xavier Sabb, as well as a potential flip target in Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds. Throughout the recruiting class, it is very well balanced with players along both the offensive and defensive lines, linebackers, and secondary players, as well as weapons for the QB.
One of the top positions Chensey has brought in is safety in the secondary. UCLA already has two 4-star commits in the 2027 class, Khalil Terry and Pole Moala. Now the Bruins are in a position to potentially add a third 4-star later this month, as Jaden Walk-Green has announced his commitment date for June 20th.
Walk-Green as a Prospect
Walk-Green is the No. 441 overall prospect and No. 35 safety in the 2027 cycle, and the 35th-ranked player in the state of California according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Walk-Green is coming off a huge junior campaign for Centennial, one of California’s top high school football programs. He tallied 125 total tackles, 10 interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns. Walk-Green is also a big-time hitter when he tackles, and opposing receivers feel it when they walk off the field.
Walk-Green can also move to the inside and play from the nickel corner spot, as he has decent size to keep up with bigger targets.
Where UCLA Stands
Currently, it seems to be a two-horse race between UCLA and Washington. While Walk-Green is from California, it seems Washington is the leader in his recruitment, as back in May, both Adam Gorney and Greg Biggins predicted Walk-Green would land with the Huskies.
UCLA will have some serious ground to make up to land a commitment from him. However, if he were to commit to the Bruins, it would be a massive win for Chesney as he would have a loaded safety group in the 2027 class. Walk-Green, along with Terry and Moala, would be a great safety group for the future.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.