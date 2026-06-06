Top UCLA Safety Target Announces Commitment Date

Bob Chesney has done a fantastic job in recruiting players for the 2027 high school class.

UCLA football recruiting has historically struggled to crack the nation's elite, but that appears to be changing under Chesney's leadership. Between 2020 and now, the Bruins managed just one top-30 recruiting class, their 2021 group, which checked in at No. 30 according to Rivals. Their 2027 class, however, is a different story entirely, currently sitting 12th in the nation and signaling a significant step forward for the program.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This weekend, UCLA is hosting many players on official visits, including a surprise visit from 5-star Xavier Sabb, as well as a potential flip target in Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds. Throughout the recruiting class, it is very well balanced with players along both the offensive and defensive lines, linebackers, and secondary players, as well as weapons for the QB.

One of the top positions Chensey has brought in is safety in the secondary. UCLA already has two 4-star commits in the 2027 class, Khalil Terry and Pole Moala. Now the Bruins are in a position to potentially add a third 4-star later this month, as Jaden Walk-Green has announced his commitment date for June 20th.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Walk-Green as a Prospect

Walk-Green is the No. 441 overall prospect and No. 35 safety in the 2027 cycle, and the 35th-ranked player in the state of California according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

BREAKING » A final four is set and a commitment date is locked in. Corona (Calif.) Centennial safety Jaden Walk-Green will reveal his college choice LIVE on the @CBSSportsCFB YouTube channel on June 20 https://t.co/waRV5rS4FW pic.twitter.com/YKHg1PEccl — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) June 5, 2026

Walk-Green is coming off a huge junior campaign for Centennial, one of California’s top high school football programs. He tallied 125 total tackles, 10 interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns. Walk-Green is also a big-time hitter when he tackles, and opposing receivers feel it when they walk off the field.

Walk-Green can also move to the inside and play from the nickel corner spot, as he has decent size to keep up with bigger targets.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where UCLA Stands

Currently, it seems to be a two-horse race between UCLA and Washington. While Walk-Green is from California, it seems Washington is the leader in his recruitment, as back in May, both Adam Gorney and Greg Biggins predicted Walk-Green would land with the Huskies.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA will have some serious ground to make up to land a commitment from him. However, if he were to commit to the Bruins, it would be a massive win for Chesney as he would have a loaded safety group in the 2027 class. Walk-Green, along with Terry and Moala, would be a great safety group for the future.